Indonesian president begins three-day state visit to Australia – The Diplomat
Indonesian President Joko Jokowi Widodo arrived in Sydney today for a three-day state visit which will include a meeting with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, his first visit to the country. since February 2020.
During the trip, the two leaders are expected to discuss strengthening economic and trade ties, in particular the transition to renewable energy, when they meet for the eighth annual Australia-Indonesia leaders’ meeting. The annual summit was reinstated last year after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, when Albanese visited indonesia his first bilateral state visit as Prime Minister.
I am delighted to welcome my friend President Widodo to Australia, the Australian leader said in a statement last week. As one of our closest neighbours, Australia is developing extensive cooperation with Indonesia on issues of climate, economic development, education and regional security.
High on the agenda will likely be Jokowi’s ambition to transform his country into a regional and global hub for electric vehicle (EV) production, an important pillar of his legacy as he nears the end. of his second term in power.
The Indonesian leader wants his country to capture a greater share of the value of its abundant natural resources, especially nickel, by shifting from exporting raw materials to more advanced processing and manufacturing, with the aim of transforming itself into a production center for electric vehicles.
One thing the country lacks, however, is lithium, an important component of the electric vehicle battery resources that Australia has in relative abundance. As Jokowi said in a interview with the Sydney Morning Herald this week, Indonesia and Australia have great potential for integration. Indonesia has the largest nickel reserves in the world, Australia [is] the largest lithium producer in the world.
Cooperation on this front could be one of the first major achievements of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement between Indonesia and Australiaa free trade pact that came into force in 2020. The agreement aims to create a framework for Australia and Indonesia to unlock the vast potential of the bilateral economic partnership.
Close cooperation on electric vehicles would also be a feather in the hat of the Global strategic partnership which Indonesia and Australia signed under Albanian predecessor Scott Morrison in 2018. While there is a long way to go, it could also lay the groundwork for more integrated economic relations. As an observer put it on this weekan ecosystem of electric vehicles, if successful, could be seen as the start of economic cooperation between the two nations.
Regional security is also likely to take place in the talks between Jokowi and Albanese. In a interview with the Australian Financial Review published on June 30, Jokowi said he would urge Albanese to take concrete steps to maintain peace between China and the United States.
Indonesia, like many countries in the region, views with concern the escalation of tensions between the two superpowers. Indeed, Jokowi’s main agenda during his nearly 10 years in power has been to promote economic integration and development, a goal threatened by the contests between Beijing and Washington.
In particular, Jakarta has expressed doubts about the establishment in 2021 of AUKUS, the trilateral security pact between Australia, the United States and the United Kingdom, under which Australia is preparing to acquire a fleet of nuclear-powered submarines. After the announcement of the pact, Indonesia said it was “Deeply concerned about the continued arms race and power projection in the region.
In the interview, Jokowi said he now accepts the existence of AUKUS and sees its three members as partners, but wants Australia to do what it can to defuse tensions. I see that Prime Minister Albanese is committed to this and I hope there will be more concrete actions, Jokowi said.
During his visit, Jokowi is likely to open a discussion about Australia’s restrictive visa policies for Indonesia, seeking to push things in the direction of reciprocity. In the interview with the AFR, which he also repeated in a separate interview with the Sydney Morning Herald, Jokowi said the very close relationship between the two nations should also be reflected in the ease of travel.
