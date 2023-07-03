Prime Minister Narendra Modi to host Chinese Xi Jinping and Russian Vladimir Putin at SCO regional summit virtual summit





India assumed the rotating presidency of the SCO last year. New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Tuesday host Chinese President Xi Jinping, his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, Pakistan’s Shehbaz Sharif and other leaders of SCO countries at a virtual summit of the bloc which is expected to focus on the situation of regional security and ways to enhance connectivity. and trade. It will be Putin’s first appearance at a multilateral summit after a group of mercenaries launched a short-lived armed rebellion last week that rocked Moscow. The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit under India’s presidency is also expected to welcome Iran as a new permanent member of the grouping. The situation in Afghanistan, the conflict in Ukraine and boosting cooperation among SCO member countries should be at the top, people familiar with the matter said, adding that boosting connectivity and trade should also be discussed. . The summit also comes against the backdrop of the more than three-year-old clash on Ladakh’s eastern border between Indian and Chinese troops, and two weeks after Prime Minister Modi’s high-profile visit to the United States. The SCO, which includes India, China, Russia, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, is an influential economic and security bloc and has become one of the largest international organizations transregional. India assumed the rotating chairmanship of the SCO at the SCO Samarkand summit on September 16. The heads of the two organs of the SCO – the secretariat and the SCO RATS (Regional Anti-Terrorism Structure) are also expected to attend Tuesday’s virtual summit whose theme is “Towards a SECURE SCO”. The acronym SECURE was coined by Prime Minister Modi during the 2018 SCO summit and stands for Security; economy and trade; Connectivity; Unit; Respect for Sovereignty and Territorial Integrity; and Environment. The heads of six international and regional organizations have also been invited to the summit. The organizations are the UN, ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations), CIS (Commonwealth of Independent States), CSTO (Collective Security Treaty Organization), EAEU (Union Eurasian Economy) and the CICA (Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia). India’s chairmanship of the SCO has seen significant activity in a number of areas. New Delhi has created five new pillars of cooperation within the SCO. These are startups and innovation, traditional medicine, digital inclusion, youth empowerment and shared Buddhist heritage. The Special Task Force on Startups and Innovation and the Expert Task Force on Traditional Medicine were established at the initiative of India. “We intend to make a substantial contribution in both areas,” said one of the people quoted above. To advance Prime Minister Modi’s vision of Vasudhaiv Kutumbakom (the world is one family), India has focused on creating greater connection between people, the person said. A number of signature events have been organized under the Indian Presidency with the aim of further deepening the connection between people. India’s association with the SCO began in 2005 as an observer country. It became a full member state of the SCO at the Astana summit in 2017. India has shown keen interest in deepening its security cooperation with the SCO and its RATS, which specifically deals with security and defense issues. The SCO was founded at a summit in Shanghai in 2001 by the presidents of Russia, China, the Kyrgyz Republic, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. Pakistan became its permanent member along with India in 2017. PTI MPB DV DV

