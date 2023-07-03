Thousands flock to Galiyat to escape the heat





NATHIAGALI:

An influx of tourists and adventure sports enthusiasts from the lowland districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Punjab provinces thronged the scenic valleys of Galiyat to beat the scorching heat during the Eid holiday .

Ayubia-Nathiagali, Donga Gali-Ayubia and Mukshpuri Top were the most visited sites. The snow-capped peaks of Mukeshpuri and Miranjani provide a majestic backdrop for tourists.

A significant number of tourists were seen on fast swings and Ayubi chairlifts. The influx meant business for local guides and service providers, including those offering horseback riding.

There were complaints that some hotel and restaurant owners were exploiting the shortage of accommodation in Nathiagali, Ayubia and the nearby picturesque resorts and charging exorbitant prices and cheating tourists.

A hotel charged between 15,000 and 20,000 rupees per room per night, which exceeds the purchasing power of low-income domestic tourists.

“Nathiagali is the first choice of domestic tourists in hot weather due to its pleasant climate, easy mobility, mountainous natural beauty and waterfalls, but the hotel charges had to be verified by the government,” said Imran Khan, an architect from Nowshera district.

He said such high tariffs imposed by private hotels could have a negative impact on the total reception of tourists in Nathiagali, Ayubia, Dongali, Harnoi, Bagnotar and Thandyani.

To provide affordable accommodation for tourists, KP government has established camping modules at Lake Sharan Saiful Malook, Gabeen Jaba Swat, Mahaband Buner-Swabi, Allai Batagram, Bamburait Chitral, Tandyani Abbottabad, Bisigram Swat, Yakhtangi Shangla, Saheed- e-Sir, Malka Swat and Sheikh Badin DI Khan.

Shad Khan, spokesman for KP Culture and Tourism Authority, said Bishigram, Shran, Yakhtangi, Shaheed-e-Sir and Malk camping modules have already been opened to tourists while the remaining modules will be open shortly. soon after the completion of the renovations.

He said each module has two to four beds for families, toilets and a small kitchen, adding that Rs 3,500-5,000 per night was charged against Rs 15,000-20,000 per room by private hotels in Kaghan. , Naran. and the valleys of Galiyat.

He said another 10 camping pods at Jargo and Sulatanr at Swat, Lashkargha Broghal Valley and Surlaspur Shandor Valley Upper Chitral, Kumrat Valley at Upper Dir, Laram Top and Shahi Bin Shahi at Lower Dir, Lilowani Alpuri at Shangla Samanah Top at Orakzai/ Hangu and Kalam Swat were planned.

“Kunhar river trout, rafting, snowfall and adventure sports make it unique,” he added.

“Ecotourism sites are being developed in the premises of small dams including Tanda Kohat Dam, Chatri Dam in Haripur, Naryab Hangu, Kundal Swabi and Chalgoza Abbottabad to promote family day tourism” , he added.

He said the PC-1 tourist sites of Chatri, Naryab and Tanda dams have been completed and practical works will start soon. “The tourism police was launched by the KP government to facilitate tourists,” he added. The tourist police in the Hazara and Malakand divisions are already operational.

Published in The Express Tribune, July 3, 2023.

