Dark world, here comes Euclid





By Mayank Chhaya-

The European Space Agency’s (ESA) Euclid spacecraft, which lifted off July 1 from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida, will attempt to answer some of the most fundamental questions about the universe. In particular, it will help infer properties of dark energy and dark matter that have mystified astronomers for decades.

According to the ESA, “Euclid will observe billions of galaxies up to 10 billion light-years away to create the largest and most accurate 3D map of the Universe, with the third dimension representing time itself. This detailed picture of the shape, position and movement of galaxies will reveal how matter is distributed over immense distances and how the expansion of the Universe has evolved over cosmic history, allowing astronomers to infer the properties of dark energy and dark matter. This will help theorists improve our understanding of the role of gravity and pinpoint the nature of these enigmatic entities.

Dark matter constitutes 27% of the universe. Compare that with barely 5% being baryonic matter or normal matter, the kind that all we can see and experience is made of. Add to that the scientific consensus that 68% of the universe is made up of dark energy and you will begin to measure the importance of this dark world.

What is even more fundamental is that there is a scientific consensus that it is this dark yet undetected world that has caused hundreds of billions of galaxies and many trillions of stars to end not by tearing oneself apart. Dark matter is that mysterious celestial glue that seems to hold things together.

Although the existence of dark matter has been variously postulated for four centuries since the 1600s, the way the scientific community understands and studies it was first suggested by Swiss astronomer Fritz Zwicky in 1933. Studying the Comma cluster of galaxies in 1933 and concluded that the gravitational mass of the galaxies in this particular cluster was 400 times greater than their luminosity would suggest. From this calculation, Zwicky deduced that the cluster had matter that could not be seen in the dark.

The mass of objects such as galaxies or clusters of galaxies can be measured by the amount of light they produce or by measuring their speed of movement. Gravitational attraction pulls objects harder and the harder it pulls, the faster things go. It was believed that these two methods would lead to the same mass. They don’t. There is a huge discrepancy between the two calculations, as Zwicky had found.

How huge is this gap? Scientists say that’s about a factor of six compared to where they are. In other words, there’s about six times more dark matter than we can account for in what we can see. In a sense, all the galaxies, stars, planets, and everything else in the world of light are cosmically groping in the universe.

Early in the history of dark matter, it was thought that a large number of real objects made of baryonic matter could account for the missing mass; objects such as space rocks, asteroids, rocky planets, and gases that don’t emit much power and are therefore dark. The gas is hot and emits X-rays but it is not in the optical range.

Over the decades, astronomers using various techniques have clarified that it couldn’t really be normal matter that made up all dark matter. As the instruments improve, we discover that certain components of matter are made up of things that we are not used to experiencing. They are outside the standard model of particle physics that make up this extra mass.

What drives the debate is the search for a new particle that could constitute dark matter. It is an open question whether it is a particle or particles. Scientists think it could be just one or it could be more complicated.

In recent years, there seems to be a visible increase in science media interest in dark matter, as it remains one of astronomy’s great unresolved questions. Descriptions such as “the dark sector” or “the phantom world” with some charged philosophical allusions have gained traction. Could the realization that between dark matter and dark energy, we barely know 5% of the universe, be a source of intellectual exasperation? Euclid might help answer some of these questions.

Euclid’s operational orbit will be a halo around a point known as Sun-Earth Lagrange Point 2 (L2), at an average distance of 1.5 million km beyond Earth’s orbit. . This special location keeps pace with the Earth as it orbits the Sun. ESA’s Gaia and NASA’s James Webb telescopes are in the same orbit. Euclid is named after the Greek mathematician Euclid of Alexandria who lived around 300 BC and founded the subject of geometry. Once the spacecraft begins collecting data and beams back to Earth, scientists will begin to gain a better understanding of the dark world.

It’s unclear what might be the most striking feature of dark matter. Some scientists think it could be the dark matter particle.

In the context of the ubiquity of dark matter, Earth, like everything else, is surrounded by dark matter, as are neutrinos, which are much lighter particles but are just as difficult to detect. Just as neutrinos are very difficult to detect even though they are constantly passing through us, dark matter surrounds us.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indicanews.com/2023/07/02/dark-world-here-comes-euclid/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos