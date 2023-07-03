Politics
India to host virtual SCO summit on Tuesday attended by Chinese president, Pakistani PM
India is set to host the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in a virtual format on Tuesday. The summit will be chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and will include the participation of Chinese President Xi Jinping and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.
The virtual summit will begin at 12:30 p.m. and end around 3 p.m. Russian President Vladimir Putin is also expected to join SCO leaders at the meeting.
Other SCO member states invited by India are Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.
In accordance with SCO traditions, Turkmenistan was invited as a guest of the presidency.
Iran, Belarus and Mongolia are invited to the meeting as observer states. In addition to these participants, the heads of the SCO secretariat and the SCO RATS (Regional Anti-Terrorism Structure) will also be present at the council meeting.
The summit extended invitations to the heads of six international and regional organizations, namely the United Nations (UN), the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), the Commonwealth of Independent States ( CIS), Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), European Eurasian Economic (EAEU) and Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA).
The theme of the summit is “Towards a SECURE SCO”, which was first introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Qingdao SCO Summit in 2018. The term “SECURE” represents the following aspects: Security, Economy and Trade , Connectivity, Unity, Respect for Sovereignty and Territorial Integrity, and Environment.
After joining the SCO for 12 years in 2005, India became a full member of the group at the Astana summit in 2017.
Over the past six years, India has played an active and positive role in all SCO operations.
In September 2022, during the SCO summit in Samarkand, India assumed the SCO chairmanship for the first time, taking over from Uzbekistan.
During its presidency, India introduced five new areas of cooperation and focus within the SCO: startups and innovation, traditional medicine, digital inclusion, youth empowerment and shared Buddhist heritage.
Moreover, on May 4-5 this year, India hosted the SCO foreign ministers in Goa, with a vibrant cultural program and substantive discussions the following day.
Chinese President Xi Jinping is expected to deliver a keynote address at the SCO summit. According to Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning, Beijing is committed to working with other member states to strengthen the SCO community with a shared future.
“As a founding member, China regards the SCO as a priority in its foreign affairs. We are ready to work with other members to take action on the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative and the Global Civilization Initiative, build an even closer SCO community of shared future, and usher in a brighter future for the Eurasian continent,” Ning said.
Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is also expected to attend the 23rd meeting of the SCO Council of Heads of State.
The official statement from the Pakistani Foreign Ministry said: The Prime Minister’s participation in the CHS illustrates the great importance that Pakistan attaches to the SCO as an important forum for regional security and prosperity, and enhanced engagement with the region.
Also watch |The world’s largest cruise ship, Icon of the Seas, with water park on board, will launch in January 2024; Everything you need to know about the Wonder of the Seas and other great cruise ships
Also watch | SGX Nifty now GIFT Nifty; schedules, how to check the data, other details you need to know
|
Sources
2/ https://www.businesstoday.in/latest/in-focus/story/india-to-host-virtual-sco-summit-on-tuesday-with-chinese-president-and-pakistan-pm-in-attendance-387962-2023-07-03
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Existential threat to Pakistan | Tribune of India
- Stock market today: Global stocks are higher on optimism that price pressures may ease | Business
- India to host virtual SCO summit on Tuesday attended by Chinese president, Pakistani PM
- The 4th of July celebrated throughout the peninsula
- Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka Scorecard 2023
- Gunther, Henrik Vibskov and Arturo Obegero chart their course
- Japan plans innovation box tax cut to attract R&D investment
- Woman has leg amputated after getting stuck in travelator in Bangkok #Shorts #Thailand #BBCNews
- Jokowi calls for caution in arms purchases – Politics
- Daily horoscope for July 3, 2023
- Clifton, Johnson believe Sabers is ready for the next step
- Stock market today: Global stocks are higher on optimism that price pressures may ease