India to host virtual SCO summit on Tuesday attended by Chinese president, Pakistani PM

India is set to host the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in a virtual format on Tuesday. The summit will be chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and will include the participation of Chinese President Xi Jinping and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The virtual summit will begin at 12:30 p.m. and end around 3 p.m. Russian President Vladimir Putin is also expected to join SCO leaders at the meeting.

Other SCO member states invited by India are Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

In accordance with SCO traditions, Turkmenistan was invited as a guest of the presidency.

Iran, Belarus and Mongolia are invited to the meeting as observer states. In addition to these participants, the heads of the SCO secretariat and the SCO RATS (Regional Anti-Terrorism Structure) will also be present at the council meeting.

The summit extended invitations to the heads of six international and regional organizations, namely the United Nations (UN), the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), the Commonwealth of Independent States ( CIS), Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), European Eurasian Economic (EAEU) and Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA).

The theme of the summit is “Towards a SECURE SCO”, which was first introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Qingdao SCO Summit in 2018. The term “SECURE” represents the following aspects: Security, Economy and Trade , Connectivity, Unity, Respect for Sovereignty and Territorial Integrity, and Environment.

After joining the SCO for 12 years in 2005, India became a full member of the group at the Astana summit in 2017.

Over the past six years, India has played an active and positive role in all SCO operations.

In September 2022, during the SCO summit in Samarkand, India assumed the SCO chairmanship for the first time, taking over from Uzbekistan.

During its presidency, India introduced five new areas of cooperation and focus within the SCO: startups and innovation, traditional medicine, digital inclusion, youth empowerment and shared Buddhist heritage.

Moreover, on May 4-5 this year, India hosted the SCO foreign ministers in Goa, with a vibrant cultural program and substantive discussions the following day.

Chinese President Xi Jinping is expected to deliver a keynote address at the SCO summit. According to Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning, Beijing is committed to working with other member states to strengthen the SCO community with a shared future.

“As a founding member, China regards the SCO as a priority in its foreign affairs. We are ready to work with other members to take action on the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative and the Global Civilization Initiative, build an even closer SCO community of shared future, and usher in a brighter future for the Eurasian continent,” Ning said.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is also expected to attend the 23rd meeting of the SCO Council of Heads of State.

The official statement from the Pakistani Foreign Ministry said: The Prime Minister’s participation in the CHS illustrates the great importance that Pakistan attaches to the SCO as an important forum for regional security and prosperity, and enhanced engagement with the region.

Also watch |The world’s largest cruise ship, Icon of the Seas, with water park on board, will launch in January 2024; Everything you need to know about the Wonder of the Seas and other great cruise ships

Also watch | SGX Nifty now GIFT Nifty; schedules, how to check the data, other details you need to know