Existential threat to Pakistan | Tribune of India

New Delhi, July 2 (IANS) Finally, after some lamentations, Pakistan has received the much-needed bailout from the International Monetary Fund (IMF). The $3 billion in aid announced on Friday, June 30, is slightly more than expected but brings little joy to the nation that has come close to catastrophic default.

This is not Pakistan’s first bailout. Actually. it is the 23 of the world lender of last resort. For Pakistan, going to the IMF has become an unbreakable habit since 1958.

The IMF lifeline is never a panacea for all Pakistan’s problems. Neither in the past nor now. It only offers a little respite. Learning from history or its own follies is not Pakistan’s character trait. It remains reluctant to follow lenders’ prescription for restoring fiscal health. Moreover, Pakistan has never tried to tackle its problems rooted in corruption, poor governance, poor social welfare system and low agricultural yields. A turnaround in Pakistan’s certificates is possible not by following the dictates of the IMF, but if Pakistan learns to overcome a much bigger problem that poses an existential threat to the country. It does not come from India while Islamabad compulsively accuses New Delhi of all its problems, but of the Imran Khan affair which has tarnished the image of the army.

From the day Pakistan was separated from British India in 1947, the military became the omnipotent institution and enjoyed the status of “sacred cow”. He was also the master of political theater deciding the fortunes of all players including Khan.

But Khan’s delusions of grandeur shook the Pakistani army from its reverie. A manifestation of his megalomania was the chaos of May 9 which plunged the country into a situation of mutiny aggravating the miseries of the people on the economic front.

GHQ and many other military installations were attacked by Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) cadres. A military commander’s residence in Lahore was set on fire as the three-star occupier and his family fled to safety. The general has since been sacked in an army purge after the riots. And Khan’s bet backfired. Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir shoots Khan instead of succumbing to his pressure for a new lifeline to reappear as the messiah of the masses.

With the Shehbaz Sharif government, the military establishment is trying to “teach him a lesson” and his “unbeliever” supporters. Hundreds have been arrested across the country.

Khan himself was taken to prison for corruption. The crisis only worsened when the Supreme Court ruled his arrest “unlawful”. And military tribunals sprung up to try civilian “disbelievers” of Khan.

The trial of civilians in army courts is not new in Pakistan and also took place under the Khan regime. The laws of the country allow such a trail even to take pictures of “prohibited” places.

It is only a matter of time when these kangaroo courts punish Khan and keep him behind bars. This will be a powerful lesson against the “bashing” of the image of the most powerful institution in the “land of the pure” as Pakistanis describe their country. For Pakistan’s civilian and military leaders, the breach in the military image is nothing more than an existential threat. And began frantic efforts to repair the damage. The army has taken action to restore discipline in the forces. He ordered the dismissal of a serving lieutenant general and a court-martial of over 100 people. Those facing the heat include serving and retired generals, brigadiers and colonels and their Khan-friendly families. It is a clear sign for the deep-rooted divisions within the Pakistani military, which have so far been muted. At the senior and junior levels of the army, many are enticed by Khan’s promise to usher in ‘Riyasat-e-Madina’.

Khan’s popularity with the Pakistani “awam” (people) is based on two points. One of his open sympathies for Islamist militants, who want to announce the new caliphate based on Sharia. Two his penchant for American bashing.

He saw the United States participate in the plot to overthrow him as prime minister. He has since reversed his anti-American rhetoric. It’s part of his survival mantra. Despite all the love that the Pakistanis have for China, they cannot do without the help and sympathy of the United States, especially because their economic crisis is not going away anytime soon. It was Friday’s bailout message that came amid suspense and drama that had all the makings of a Hitchcock movie. The Modi-Biden joint statement which called on Pakistan to take immediate action to end cross-border terrorism and bring to justice the perpetrators of the 26/11 attacks in Mumbai and Pathankot. Also, his call in Paris – based on the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) to strengthen measures against money laundering and the financing of terrorism.

Islamabad could barely bear this insult and uttered angry words that were completely ignored by Washington, adding even more insult to injury.

