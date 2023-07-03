Prime Minister Narendra Modi to chair today’s cabinet meeting amid cabinet reshuffle

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a meeting of the Union Council of Ministers on Monday amid heightened buzz over the likelihood of a cabinet reshuffle following a series of meetings of the ruling BJP’s senior brass.

Monday’s meeting is expected to be held at the new convention center in Pragati Maidan, Delhi.

PM Modi held a meeting with Shah and Nadda on June 28, involving Amit Shah and JP Nadda among others, to take stock of organizational and political affairs.

Any Cabinet reshuffle will also take into account upcoming Assembly polls.

The BJP has made hectic preparations for several state polls slated for this year. Elections are scheduled in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana and Mizoram later this year.

According to the PTI report, the political upheaval in Maharashtra on Sunday as NCP leader Ajit Pawar joined the BJP-Shiv Sena government along with several of his party’s lawmakers has reinforced the idea that a cabinet reshuffle is on the maps.

Senior NCP MP and former Union minister Praful Patel, who ditched his longtime mentor Sharad Pawar to join his nephew, is seen as a likely candidate among the likely new central government ministers.

Moreover, as Pawar has become Deputy CM of Maharashtra, speculation is rife Devendra Fadnavis, also deputy chief minister and top BJP leader in the state, is being brought into the central government.

The fact that the period before the monsoon session of Parliament, which begins on July 20, could be the last window for such an exercise has added to the buzz of the reshuffle.

Updated: Jul 03, 2023, 1:53 PM IST