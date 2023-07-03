How Standards Commissioner Daniel Greenberg is trying to improve parliament’s reputation

7 minute read

Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards, Daniel Greenberg speaks to Sophie Church about his mission to help MPs uphold the shaky reputation of parliaments. Photograph by John Nguyen

“Anyone who thinks they can hit that [role] Leaving the park should not be allowed nearby.

Daniel Greenberg, 58, has advised Parliament on legal matters for more than 35 years. From legal adviser to the Lord Chancellor’s department in 1988, to becoming a parliamentary adviser in 1991, to being appointed adviser for national legislation in 2016, Greenberg says he is now nearing retirement. However, before shelving his parliamentary legal tomes, he took on one last role: that of parliamentary commissioner for standards.

“I wanted to end my parliamentary career supporting politicians to raise standards and improve reputations,” says Greenberg. “One of the things that worries me about where we are now in terms of politics is that the reputation of politicians as a class, and the reputation of Parliament, is not just bad – in terms of Rule of law, it is dangerously low. And much of that reputation is undeserved.

Houses of Parliament (Credit: Jon Arnold Images Ltd / Alamy Stock Photo)

But, with standards surveys constantly coming to the surface, is that reputation really so undeserved?

Greenberg says assuming deputies’ behavior has deteriorated is slightly futile. “I think what you need to do is just recognize that today scrutiny of MPs is the norm. And the conduct of MPs is going to be put under the microscope.

“Let me put it this way, there are things that wouldn’t have been grounds for disciplinary intervention 35 years ago that are grounds for disciplinary intervention today”

Inevitably, social media helps bring MPs under the microscope. “You can use a word in the heat of the House, say, regret it and go say a word. You can say, ‘I’m sorry I said that, I thought about it,’” he explains. But adds that it is then “too late on social networks; they are not interested. Let’s go. It’s a very unforgiving and very rigid environment”.

However, Greenberg is keen to point out that social media can actually be used to restore public trust in politicians. “One of the important factors is that MPs focus on respecting each other,” he says, “because that will translate especially in the age of social media…in people will perceive that they themselves are a class worthy of respect.”

The distinction between a parliamentary code of conduct and the Independent Complaints and Grievance System (ICGS) is key to understanding how MPs are expected to behave, says Greenberg. “The code of conduct sets high standards for MPs, because the reputation of Parliament is at stake. They have chosen to do work that necessarily opens up to high levels of scrutiny and must necessarily be judged at a very high level.

However, the ICGS intends to hold parliamentarians to a standard of good practice that would be upheld in any workplace. “In fact, I don’t think members are held to a higher standard than they would be in best-practice corporate environments. Interaction with other colleagues, no bullying, no harassment – ​​I don’t think that is or should be a higher standard,” says Greenberg. “I think Parliament is a workplace. And the standard ‘corporate norms’ of behavior and expectation that we apply in Parliament should reflect best practice in a modern working environment. »

However, when those standards of behavior change, says Greenberg, MPs can struggle to adapt. “I’ve been in the public sector for over 35 years,” he says, “and the concept of bullying has definitely changed, no doubt… Let me put it this way, there are things that don’t. would not have been grounds for disciplinary intervention 35 years ago that are today.

The ICGS has, of course, received criticism from various sectors within Parliament, particularly over the length of time it has taken to deliver justice. The chair of the Women and Equalities Special Committee, Caroline Nokes, even said that Parliament offered “no effective measures” to combat sexual harassment. Greenberg won’t comment on individual cases, but defends the ‘relatively new’ process, saying it’s about ‘achieving a positive and lasting cultural change in Parliament, to ensure a safe working environment for all who work and visit”.

Caroline Noakes (Credit: Ian Davidson / Alamy Stock Photo)

He agrees that politicians should be expected to adapt to changing expectations. “Good politicians are constantly in touch with their constituents,” he says. “They are constantly in contact with the business world, with consumers. They are constantly in touch with all kinds of influences and all kinds of developments. They have the means to grow with the modern world”.

Would longtime politicians find it harder to change?

“I would say this in terms of standards: I don’t believe there is a generational divide; I think it’s a matter of attitude,” he says. “I think politicians of all ages, whether they’ve been in the House for 40 years, whether they’ve been in the House for a year, are quite capable of living up to the very inspiring values ​​of the Nolan principles under the Code. driving. and live up to it in a modern way. So it’s attitudinal, it’s not generational.

Part of Greenberg’s job, he says, will be to help MPs uphold high standards of behavior. “I do a lot of engagement and outreach work to help MPs articulate this because it can help build trust between the public and politicians as a class,” he says.

For Greenberg, impartiality is “the essence” of his role as standards commissioner. “I think it is really important for Parliament’s confidence in itself that it appoints an independent person to oversee and monitor the operation of the code of conduct. And I think it’s very important, in terms of public confidence, that people see that…the House wants the system to work effectively, and…they want people to see that it works from an entirely non-partisan, entirely independent party way… he’s just objective and impartial.

A protester demonstrates against parliamentary foolishness (Credit: amer ghazzal / Alamy Stock Photo)

And while he cannot comment on cases of potential breaches of impartiality in Parliament, he believes protecting our international reputation for neutrality is “absolutely critical”. “The impartiality of the public service in the broadest use of the term is fragile”, he says, “and I will go so far: each public servant must constantly ask himself if he behaves in a way that maintains the reputation of the civil service for impartiality?

Predictably, in his nine months as standards commissioner, Greenberg has encountered MPs who “don’t always like” the conclusions he draws. “Are there any who don’t like my decisions? he asks, “Of course there are. And it’s very important that I think carefully, learn from each case, and work with the team to make sure we’re consistent, fair and efficient.

And while he doesn’t mind individual criticism, he is aware that the decisions made by the standards team can have a profound impact on the lives of MPs. “I don’t think it’s a bad thing to be emotionally invested in the role to any degree,” he says, “and I actually think it would be, again, a little worrying, if the commissioner didn’t. If you walk out of the office, at the end of the day, having made a decision that has significant career consequences for someone – significant personal consequences for someone – then you have to bring that a bit home and think about it carefully. And I think that’s fair and appropriate.

While Greenberg says he “remains nervous” about playing the role effectively, he says his “absolutely superb team” gives him confidence. ‘We in Parliament owe a huge debt of gratitude to the people who work in this office on a permanent basis,’ he says, ‘and that’s actually what gives me the confidence on a daily basis to feel that I can do the work efficiently”. .”

Despite Greenberg’s fears that trust in parliament is eroding, he says he is hopeful for the future: “I have very strong support from across the House…and I strongly believe that if we focus on the positive, we can do a lot to build trust.”

