Beginning of a New World Order: SBI Report Indicates Huge Economic Benefits of Prime Minister Modi’s Visits to US and Egypt





State Bank of India’s research report, Ecowrap, while listing the economic aspects of Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ recent visits to the United States and Egypt, said it was the start of a new order. world of collaborative knowledge economies. The report said the visits mark an important development both economically and strategically. Deepening ties between India and these two countries is of vital importance to India’s economic development and position in the Indo-Pacific, the report adds. Enumerating the aspects, the SBI Ecowrap report said the US visit marks a shift in the outsourcing of chip manufacturing to India. US chipmakers announced an IDE of $825 million with a combined investment of $2.75 billion to set up a semiconductor assembly and test facility in India. He said China’s dominance was reduced through collaborative agreements between bigwigs such as the United States, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, the Netherlands and now India. The strategic alliance between the United States and India is of paramount importance in guiding the uncertain future amid growing geopolitical tensions. At the White House today, @POTUS @JoeBiden and met with top CEOs associated with technology and innovation to explore ways in which technology can fuel India-US relations. Harnessing technology for the betterment of society is a common goal that binds us together, promising a better future for our people. pic.twitter.com/lpxCtuxmzq Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 23, 2023 Another aspect is the defense relationship between India and the United States. The conventional agreements will include other collaborations and leverage India as a hub for the repair and maintenance of naval assets, as well as aircraft. Future collaborations in new areas of defense will include collaboration in the application of space defense and AI technology. This will cover project prototyping, testing, collaborative research and co-production of defense systems, the report adds. The report adds that the third aspect is reducing the cost of capital for the green transition by providing catalytic capital and de-risking climate projects. Numerous collaborations to achieve net zero goals have been announced, covering green hydrogen, biofuels, sustainable aviation fuel and critical minerals. The fourth aspect is the resolution of the six main disputes pending at the WTO concerning steel, aluminium, renewable energies and solar cells. Three of these cases were raised by the United States against India and three were raised by India against the United States. The United States will grant market access to steel and aluminum products through the Section 232 debarment process of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962. India has agreed to remove the additional duty i.e. retaliatory tariffs on certain products. However, the basic import duty in force on these products, applicable to all imports, will be maintained. This market access will restore opportunities for Indian steel and aluminum exporters, which have been restricted since June 2018. Going forward, the US Department of Commerce will allow 70% of steel applications and 80% of steel applications. aluminum for products originating in India. This would provide a significant boost to increase Indian steel and aluminum exports by around 35%, according to the report. It is with great humility that I accept the Order of the Nile. I thank the Government and people of Egypt for this honour. This indicates the warmth and affection they have towards India and the people of our nation. pic.twitter.com/ZTh3g0nn9P Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 25, 2023 The fifth aspect concerns the Prime Minister’s visit to Egypt, where an agreement to elevate the bilateral relationship to a strategic partnership was signed. Three memorandums of understanding in the fields of agriculture, archeology and antiquities and competition law were signed. Other ways to deepen ties in areas such as trade and investment, information technology, defense and security, renewable energy, agriculture, health, culture and ties interpersonal were also discussed. Altogether, the two recent visits mark significant long-term economic gains for India. The development will have a cascading impact on economic growth in India and the wider neighborhood, the report says. Also Read: PM Modi Received Egypt’s Highest State Honor, ‘Order of the Nile’ Also read: Modi and Biden address top CEOs at White House; Ambani, Pichai, Nadella and Cook attend the meeting

