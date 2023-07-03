President Joko Widodo visits Australia and Papua New Guinea





President Joko Widodo visited Sydney, Australia and Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea from Monday to Wednesday July 3-5, 2023. The President considered Australia and Papua New Guinea as good friends and strategic partners of Indonesia in the region. Australia and Papua New Guinea are our close neighbors and good friends, as well as Indonesia’s strategic partners in the Pacific, the president said in his press release at Halim Perdanakusuma Air Base, Jakarta, Monday, July 3, 2023. In Sydney, the president is due to attend the series of annual leaders’ meetings with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. In Australia, I will lead a series of annual leaders’ meetings in 2023 with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, the final meeting of the annual leaders’ meeting will be in June 2022, in Bogor, he said. In addition to attending the regular meetings held by the two leaders, President Jokowi is also scheduled to meet Australia’s Governor-General, David Hurley, and will hold meetings with a number of business leaders in Australia. I will also meet with the Governor General and Australian CEOs who have invested and will invest in Indonesia, he said. Furthermore, the head of state said his visit to Sydney was aimed at discussing a number of priority agendas for strategic cooperation between Indonesia and Australia, ranging from investment to increasing human resources (HR). A number of priority agendas that will be discussed in Australia are primarily investment, trade as there has been quite a drastic increase in trade and investment from Australia and then in the health sector and transition energy, as well as the increase in human resources, he explained. After Sydney, President Joko Widodo is due to continue his visit to Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea, to meet Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape and the Governor General of Papua New Guinea. President Jokowi and his entourage took off from Halim Perdanakusuma Air Base, Jakarta, using the Indonesia-1 presidential plane at around 11:20 a.m. WIB. Also accompanying President Jokowi on the flight to Australia, Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, Minister of State Secretary Pratikno, Minister of Investment/Head of Coordinating Council of Investments (BKPM) Bahlil Lahadalia, Director General of Protocol and Consular Affairs Andy Rachmianto, Military Secretary to the President, Rear Admiral TNI Hersan, Commander of Paspampres, Major General TNI Rafael Granada Baay, and Protocol Assistant, Press and Media Secretariat of President Bey Machmudin. Apparently leaving the departure of the President, namely the Vice President of the Republic of Indonesia KH Maruf Amin, the Commander of the Indonesian Armed Forces, Admiral Yudo Margono, the Chief of the National Police, General of Police Listyo Sigit Prabowo , and acting. Governor of DKI Jakarta Heru Budi Hartono.

