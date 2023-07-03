



S Adiq Khan was accused on Monday of playing political games with the Met after he intervened to save an under-threat police station in Boris Johnson’s former constituency weeks before a by-election. The closure of Uxbridge Police Station had become a major issue for voters in Uxbridge and South Ruislip as Labor fought to take control of the former Prime Minister’s seat. Campaigners had long opposed its closure and Mr Johnson used a rare appearance in the House of Commons last year to raise the issue. In a letter to Met Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley, the Mayor said the station should now remain open. He said he had listened to residents’ concerns and that, following Baroness Casey’s damning scrutiny of the Met, there was good reason for the force to retain more of its buildings to allow officers to Build better relationships with communities. Huge budget cuts over the past decade have forced the Met to make extremely difficult decisions about where to allocate resources, Mr Khan said. Learn more I am proud that with our additional investment from City Hall, we are once again restoring neighborhood policing to our local communities. I have also listened to local residents and activists in places like Uxbridge who have told me how much having a local police station makes them feel much safer. But the Tories said the mayors’ intervention ahead of the July 20 vote showed Labor was terrified. Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer, Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves and Labor candidate Danny Beales campaign in Uxbridge and South Ruislip / Pennsylvania The by-election was called after Mr Johnson sensationally resigned over partygate. Susan Hall, Conservative candidate for London mayor, said: The Met Police are not toys for Sadiq Khan to play in his political games. He backtracked only because his disastrous expansion of Ulez threatens Labor’s prospects of winning the by-election. Tory candidate Hillingdon Councilor Steve Tuckwell said: Sadiq Khan claiming hell is listening to residents of Uxbridge and South Ruislip just days before people start voting in this by-election is the proof that our campaign to stop the expansion of Ulez and save the police station, is pressuring the Mayor to finally listen to the local population. Clearly he is only responding now because Labor is terrified of his decisions to expand the Ulez and close our local police station which is costing Labor votes. Labor is believed to be confident candidate Danny Beales can win, but Ulez is also a key topic for voters, with the Tories campaigning against his expansion into the outskirts of London.

