US and China must establish military communications

President Biden has declared that one of the pillars of its policy towards China is to manage competition responsibly and to ensure that it does not degenerate into conflict. Chinese leader Xi Jinping accepted, calling on the United States and China to avoid clashing. But the lack of open, reliable and functioning communication channels between the US and Chinese militaries at a time of intense strategic rivalry, compounded by increasing encounters between aircraft and warships in the air and at sea, increases the risk that a accidental collision could trigger a spark that leads to conflagration.

In recent months, US officials have rang the alarm over an increase in dangerous incidents caused by dangerous interceptions by U.S. and allied forces throughout the Indo-Pacific. From narrowly avoided over the South China Sea to an incident earlier this month when a Chinese guided missile destroyer cut a US warship in the Taiwan Strait, these close interactions risk causing an episode that could quickly spiral out of control.

Worries about a crisis are neither hypothetical nor exaggerated. In 2001, when an American EP-3 reconnaissance aircraft collided with a PLA fighter jet over Hainan Island, the death of the Chinese pilot and the capture of the American crew led to a diplomatic confrontation. Today, an accidental collision accelerated by deadly undercurrents of domestic politics and nationalist pressures in both countries could easily ignite a fire that leads to conflict. In fact, on the web of history, wars often result from accidents with unintended consequences, triggered by smaller sparks that can quickly lead to a global conflagration.

To mitigate the risk of a real bloody war, more effective and powerful modes of military communication are needed to prevent miscalculations, avoid future confrontation in the region and, in the event of a crisis, control unintended escalation that could escalate into an unwanted confrontation. neither party wants. As tensions escalate, the urgency for a flexible framework for real-time dialogue, professional conduct of forces and deconfliction mechanisms becomes ever more acute.

The Biden administration has repeatedly proclaimed its desire for guardrails or measures to prevent an accident from escalating into a conflict. But Beijing has increasingly rejected the term. It views bilateral military consultations to ensure secure interactions in the Pacific as thinly veiled attempts to legitimize what it perceives as illegitimate provocations by foreign forces encroaching on its sovereignty. When US officials proposed a military dialogue, Chinese officials against that the best safeguard is to adhere to the three joint communiqués, which helped normalize relations in the 1970s, and to observe the basic norms of international relations.

In addition, the two countries approach communication differently. While successive US administrations have reaffirmed the importance of dialogue even when expectations are low and tensions high, Chinese leaders condition meetings, especially between defense officials, on the overall health of the bilateral relationship; they refuse dialogue when ties are strained to express their dissatisfaction with wrongdoing. Recent events have further underscored Beijing’s strategy of suspending selective bilateral contacts as leverage for friendlier US policies.

In the days following the balloon shooting in February, Beijing pushed back Defense Secretary Lloyd Austins requests call with Chinese defense minister and later denied a seated meeting at the Shangri-La Dialogue, an Asian security summit. After House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan last August, China called off three military talks. As the Chinese Foreign Ministry argued, the responsibility lay with the United States to show sincerity and create conditions for dialogue and communication between the military. Translation: Stop and desist with bad practices and then we can talk.

Even when there have been moderate advances such as the defense telephone link established in 2008, these channels are often silent in times of crisis, when China tends to withdraw. In the hours following the Hainan incident in 2001, Joseph Prueher, then ambassador to China, recalled that Foreign Ministry officials had refused to return his calls. And as the White House’s top Asia official, Kurt Campbell observed recently, the hotlines that have been put in place ring endlessly in empty rooms.

To be clear, the major obstacle to effective military dialogue is China’s reluctance. But the misalignment of the two nations’ conceptions of crisis management cannot lead to fatalism or see officials resign themselves to admiring the problem, it must serve as a clarion call to catalyze more creative and urgent action.

During the Cold War, the United States and the Soviet Union, sworn ideological enemies, established and maintained robust risk reduction mechanisms. From chords limiting dangerous military activities that could interfere with command and control networks at nuclear risk reduction centers, Moscow and Washington have recognized the urgency of putting aside their differences in a joint effort to prevent the greatest catastrophe of all: nuclear war.

In fact, after the Cuban Missile Crisis brought the world to the brink of nuclear catastrophe and President John F. Kennedy declared the risk of war to be one in three, he and Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev redoubled efforts, establishing a direct link direct line from the White House to the Kremlin. After a series of near misses between the US and Soviet military, the two countries in 1972 adopted the Incidents at Sea Agreement, establishing protocols for aircraft and ships to interact safely, long seen as a model for building bilateral trust.

Although China has had differing views so far, there may be room for cautious optimism down the road that the People’s Liberation Army’s aversion to military communications could evolve. As Chinese forces modernize and operate more globally, they may recognize or be convinced that avoiding an accident is in their own interests. Perhaps most importantly, Xi himself has hinted at an openness to the idea in the past, narrative then Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Joe Dunford in 2017 that the military relationship could be a stabilizing force in the overall relationship.

Calling for dialogue is not equivalent to endorsing the behavior of others, but rather to recognizing realities. And reinvigorating military channels would be entirely consistent with decades of defense policy under Republican and Democratic presidents. If savvy leaders in Beijing and Washington seek to manage the relationship, they must soon find a way to stabilize military-to-military relations. The stakes are too high for an accidental crisis to trigger unwanted conflict and the world depends on it.

Eric Rosenbach is co-director of the Belfer Center for Science and International Affairs at Harvard Kennedy Schools. He previously served as US Under Secretary of Defense for Global Security. Chris Li is director of research for the Asia-Pacific Initiative at the Harvard Kennedy Schools Belfer Center for Science and International Affairs.