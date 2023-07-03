Politics
Rahul Gandhi attacks KCR while visiting Telangana, says his ‘remote control’ is with PM Modi | India News
Khammam (Telangana): Launching a scathing attack on Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Sunday his remote was with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and described the state’s ruling party as “the BJP B Team” and its new nomenclature, BRS, as ‘BJP Rishtedar Samithi’. Gandhi alleged that corruption charges against Rao and his party leaders had made them subordinate to the BJP, and claimed that he had told all other opposition leaders that the Congress would not join any bloc where the BRS (Bharat Rashtra Samithi) was involved.
Addressing a public meeting here, Gandhi said: “BRS is like BJP Rishtedar Samiti. KCR thinks he is a king and Telangana is his kingdom.”
Gandhi said Congress had always opposed the BJP in parliament, but Rao’s party was “BJP’s B team”. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi carries the remote control of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao,” the former Congress leader said.
He said Congress recently fought Karnataka assembly elections against “a corrupt and anti-poor government and we defeated them with the support of the poor, OBCs, minorities and oppressed in the state” .
“Something similar is going to happen in Telangana. On one side there would be rich and powerful in the state and on the other side there would be poor, tribals, minorities, farmers and small traders with us. What happened in Karnataka, would be repeated in Telangana,” Gandhi said.
The Congress leader said earlier that it was said there was a three way fight between TRS (Telangana Rashtra Samithi which is now BRS), Congress and BJP in Telangana.
“But BJP does not exist in Telangana at all. Their four tires have been punctured. Now it is a fight between Congress and BJP B team,” he said.
Referring to recent attempts to unite the opposition against the BJP for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Gandhi said, “We have told other opposition leaders that if the TRS attends the meeting, the Congress will not ‘will not attend, Congress cannot share the stage with the TRS”.
More than a dozen opposition parties recently gathered in Patna, Bihar to form a united front against the BJP and will meet soon in Bangalore. The BRS and a few other non-BJP parties are not part of this group.
Gandhi also described Congress workers as “babbar sher” (lions) and the “backbone” of the party. “With your support, we can defeat BRS like we did in Karnataka,” he told party workers.
“We got huge support from here (Telangana) during the Bharat Jodo Yatra and I want to thank you all for that,” he said.
“During the yatra, we talked about uniting the country. On one side we are following an ideology to unite the country and there is another side trying to break the country,” the congress leader said.
“The whole country supported the yatra and said that they will not allow hatred in this country. Khammam has always supported the Congress because he believes in our ideology. I welcome the leaders who have decided to join the Congress today. But most importantly, I want to thank the party workers, who are like our lions (babbar sher),” he said.
The BRS “attacked all of you but none of you were afraid,” he told party activists.
