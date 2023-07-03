“Cold Front” by Selahattin Demirtas: the political prose of prison

“It’s not easy to write in prison”, writes Selahattin Demirtas in the acknowledgments of his collection of short stories, cold front, which has just been published in German translation by Gerjard Meier, “and what prisoners of literary work succeed in producing unfortunately seldom finds its way to readers”. Following Dawn (Penguin Verlag 2017), it is the second of five books the politician and former co-chairman of the opposition HDP party has published since his incarceration in 2016. He only started writing after being incarcerated .

Demirtas’s words about prison writing ring true on the whole, but Turkey seems to be a notable exception. A large amount of prison writing came out of Turkey in the 20th century, and the number of books composed in prison or after liberation has exploded since 2016. This says a lot about the state of a country that has said goodbye to the rule of law.

After all, while political prisoners write disproportionately, not least because many are journalists and writers, true offenders rarely do.

A burst of optimism

Alongside Demirtas, Can Dundar, Asli Erdogan, Deniz Yucel, Dogan Akhanli and Ahmet Altan are just some of the most prominent names to have written books in prison since 2016 or at the request of Turkey, or later. Many of these books have since been translated into German and other languages.

The voices that the AKP regime wants to silence, or at least stifle, are now receiving more attention than ever. Questioning this naturally scratches the self-image of despotic state systems, which are at the mercy of the erratic will of power-motivated actors.

Following the re-election of Recep Tayyp Erdoganas as President of Turkey in May 2023, almost exactly 100 years after the founding of the Turkish Republic, Demirtas’ hopes of release may well have once again been dashed. It would be pointless to repeat everything he is accused of in the statement regarding his detention here, because none of it matters.

Demirtas is in prison because his party posed a threat to the president and cost him his majority in the 2015 parliamentary elections. There is no other reason for his imprisonment. Various aspects reveal how “democratic” the last election was, such as the fact that the HDP itself did not present a candidate, choosing instead to support the opposition alliance around the CHP, in order to to avoid a ban and further acts of repression. Demirtas is just one of hundreds of HDP activists in prison, although he is certainly the most prominent.

In his letters and statements, his interviews, and in his short stories, Demirtas comes across as fearless, a morale-boosting force, someone who will not allow himself to be broken by the walls of his prison. In his texts, he brings together the little guys: the workers, the Kurdish villagers, the unhappy lovers, the losers of life. All these stories, except two, have positive turns, the spirit of “Nevertheless” that we know from the work of Albert Camus.

The darkest story in the collection, ‘Baran’s Cradle’, revolves around a young family on the fringes of society, itinerant laborers who barely have the money to make ends meet. At the beginning of summer, they leave for the sticky heat of Adana, to work in the fields fifteen hours a day.

A capitalist society of dog-eating dogs

They spend the nights crammed into cramped tents with no privacy in the hope of saving a few liras as long as they aren’t cheated out of their wages. But they never reach the fields. They catch a bus but the driver is too tired, causes an accident and the family dies with sixteen other passengers. They become a sidenote in the daily newspapers. No one knows them, no one cares about them, even their death makes no sense. The ruthlessness of a capitalist society of dog-eating dogs driven only by success prevails.

This also forms the background for the other stories. cold front can be broadly divided into two groups of themes: stories of workers and stories of lovers. The first group sees stories of the poor forced to deal with the vagaries of the world, but who generally remain stable in their good character and unwavering desire for justice, and always support each other.

The second group is interested in lovers, some of whom ridicule each other, while others win the hearts of their beloved. There is also a socio-political element at play here, for example in the story of the thief who steals a young woman’s smart phone but soon feels so guilty that he returns it. The woman even invites the thief to her “revolutionary” commune. She doesn’t see him as a thief; she sees him as a victim of circumstances who can do nothing about his crimes and cannot be blamed.

Unfortunately, this kind of clumsy romantic socialism is everywhere Cold front. From Demirtas’ previous post, DawnGerman daily newspaper The weather remarked, “This book is not political prose. It is storytelling of the highest order”. In the case of cold front, however, it is quite the opposite. This East political prose, and nothing else.

The Marxist concept of the new man shines through at every turn; they are ideological stories with a clear message, but there is nothing subtle about them.

Just to reiterate, it’s such a shame, because each of the stories in this collection has its own pull; they’re very readable and worth reading, and Demirtas’ pen leads you confidently into their worlds.

The best story in the collection is also the longest, at 26 pages. It is the winding story of the life of a man who left his mountain village to become Hi but never returned and opened a nightclub in Istanbul instead.

Or so it seems, at least, until his grandson follows in his footsteps and finds himself on the tail end of an exceptionally interesting character.

This story is interesting because this man is the only nuanced character in the book. He’s ambivalent, and that makes him seem human; it doesn’t just exist as a symbol of something else, a character that the author uses as a vehicle to make a statement.

Gerrit Wustmann

Qantara.de 2023

Translated from German by Ayca Turkoglu

Selahattin Demirta, “Cold Front. Stories”, Penguin Verlag Munich, June 28. 2023, 160 p.