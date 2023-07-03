Politics
“Cold Front” by Selahattin Demirtas: the political prose of prison
“It’s not easy to write in prison”, writes Selahattin Demirtas in the acknowledgments of his collection of short stories, cold front, which has just been published in German translation by Gerjard Meier, “and what prisoners of literary work succeed in producing unfortunately seldom finds its way to readers”. Following Dawn (Penguin Verlag 2017), it is the second of five books the politician and former co-chairman of the opposition HDP party has published since his incarceration in 2016. He only started writing after being incarcerated .
Demirtas’s words about prison writing ring true on the whole, but Turkey seems to be a notable exception. A large amount of prison writing came out of Turkey in the 20th century, and the number of books composed in prison or after liberation has exploded since 2016. This says a lot about the state of a country that has said goodbye to the rule of law.
After all, while political prisoners write disproportionately, not least because many are journalists and writers, true offenders rarely do.
A burst of optimism
Alongside Demirtas, Can Dundar, Asli Erdogan, Deniz Yucel, Dogan Akhanli and Ahmet Altan are just some of the most prominent names to have written books in prison since 2016 or at the request of Turkey, or later. Many of these books have since been translated into German and other languages.
The voices that the AKP regime wants to silence, or at least stifle, are now receiving more attention than ever. Questioning this naturally scratches the self-image of despotic state systems, which are at the mercy of the erratic will of power-motivated actors.
Following the re-election of Recep Tayyp Erdoganas as President of Turkey in May 2023, almost exactly 100 years after the founding of the Turkish Republic, Demirtas’ hopes of release may well have once again been dashed. It would be pointless to repeat everything he is accused of in the statement regarding his detention here, because none of it matters.
Demirtas is in prison because his party posed a threat to the president and cost him his majority in the 2015 parliamentary elections. There is no other reason for his imprisonment. Various aspects reveal how “democratic” the last election was, such as the fact that the HDP itself did not present a candidate, choosing instead to support the opposition alliance around the CHP, in order to to avoid a ban and further acts of repression. Demirtas is just one of hundreds of HDP activists in prison, although he is certainly the most prominent.
In his letters and statements, his interviews, and in his short stories, Demirtas comes across as fearless, a morale-boosting force, someone who will not allow himself to be broken by the walls of his prison. In his texts, he brings together the little guys: the workers, the Kurdish villagers, the unhappy lovers, the losers of life. All these stories, except two, have positive turns, the spirit of “Nevertheless” that we know from the work of Albert Camus.
The darkest story in the collection, ‘Baran’s Cradle’, revolves around a young family on the fringes of society, itinerant laborers who barely have the money to make ends meet. At the beginning of summer, they leave for the sticky heat of Adana, to work in the fields fifteen hours a day.
A capitalist society of dog-eating dogs
They spend the nights crammed into cramped tents with no privacy in the hope of saving a few liras as long as they aren’t cheated out of their wages. But they never reach the fields. They catch a bus but the driver is too tired, causes an accident and the family dies with sixteen other passengers. They become a sidenote in the daily newspapers. No one knows them, no one cares about them, even their death makes no sense. The ruthlessness of a capitalist society of dog-eating dogs driven only by success prevails.
This also forms the background for the other stories. cold front can be broadly divided into two groups of themes: stories of workers and stories of lovers. The first group sees stories of the poor forced to deal with the vagaries of the world, but who generally remain stable in their good character and unwavering desire for justice, and always support each other.
The second group is interested in lovers, some of whom ridicule each other, while others win the hearts of their beloved. There is also a socio-political element at play here, for example in the story of the thief who steals a young woman’s smart phone but soon feels so guilty that he returns it. The woman even invites the thief to her “revolutionary” commune. She doesn’t see him as a thief; she sees him as a victim of circumstances who can do nothing about his crimes and cannot be blamed.
Unfortunately, this kind of clumsy romantic socialism is everywhere Cold front. From Demirtas’ previous post, DawnGerman daily newspaper The weather remarked, “This book is not political prose. It is storytelling of the highest order”. In the case of cold front, however, it is quite the opposite. This East political prose, and nothing else.
The Marxist concept of the new man shines through at every turn; they are ideological stories with a clear message, but there is nothing subtle about them.
Just to reiterate, it’s such a shame, because each of the stories in this collection has its own pull; they’re very readable and worth reading, and Demirtas’ pen leads you confidently into their worlds.
The best story in the collection is also the longest, at 26 pages. It is the winding story of the life of a man who left his mountain village to become Hi but never returned and opened a nightclub in Istanbul instead.
Or so it seems, at least, until his grandson follows in his footsteps and finds himself on the tail end of an exceptionally interesting character.
This story is interesting because this man is the only nuanced character in the book. He’s ambivalent, and that makes him seem human; it doesn’t just exist as a symbol of something else, a character that the author uses as a vehicle to make a statement.
Gerrit Wustmann
Qantara.de 2023
Translated from German by Ayca Turkoglu
Selahattin Demirta, “Cold Front. Stories”, Penguin Verlag Munich, June 28. 2023, 160 p.
|
Sources
2/ https://en.qantara.de/content/selahattin-demirtas-cold-front-political-prose-from-prison
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- “Cold Front” by Selahattin Demirtas: the political prose of prison
- Langer wins 2023 US Senior Open at SentryWorld
- Wallspace LA Gallery and Moby Arts Host Art Market in West Hollywood
- How to fight overtourism with technology
- Rahul Gandhi attacks KCR while visiting Telangana, says his ‘remote control’ is with PM Modi | India News
- His sad story and his success in Hollywood
- Is this RB the bargain of the 2023 design season?
- Paris Couture Week kicks off amid fears of riots
- Google Ads Liason tackles AI in AMA session
- Tick bite prevention, symptoms, treatments and Lyme disease data
- Earthquake resistance in Kashmir lies in the traditional architecture
- US and China must establish military communications