Trade, visas and tigers on the program of the visit to Widodo





Indonesian President Joko Widodo has landed in Australia ahead of crucial talks in a bid to boost trade amid rising tensions in the Indo-Pacific. Mr Widodo landed in Sydney on Monday evening ahead of a three-day visit in what is likely to be his final trip to the country as leader before his term ends. He will meet Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Tuesday, with trade and investment, infrastructure and climate transition and education initiatives on the agenda. Visa agreements between Australia and Indonesia will form part of bilateral talks in a bid to increase movement between the countries. Mr Widodo will host an event with business leaders in Sydney before meeting Governor General David Hurley at Admiralty House. Indonesian ministers as well as their Australian counterparts will also take part in the talks. The two leaders will then have one-on-one talks at Taronga Zoo, where they will visit an exhibit on the Sumatran tiger. Educational initiatives aimed at increasing the number of Indonesian speakers in Australia are expected to be announced. It comes as international students from Indonesia at Australian universities have rebounded following COVID-induced disruptions to the sector. Western Australian Prime Minister Roger Cook will also meet with the Indonesian President in Sydney, with the pair set to discuss Indonesia’s transition to renewable energy and the development of its electric vehicle manufacturing industry . Indonesia plans to develop electric vehicle infrastructure across the country. An agreement should be signed between the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and WA on critical mineral supplies. A memorandum of understanding was signed between the two parties on the issue in February. Defense issues, such as the AUKUS partnership and tensions in the region, are also expected to be discussed between Mr Albanese and his Indonesian counterpart. Australian Strategic Policy Institute analyst Gatra Priyandita said Australia’s development of the AUKUS security pact with the US and UK would be central to international relations in the region. “There is a position of cautious optimism, particularly about AUKUS, but Jokowi (Widodo) and the Defense High Command have been more open to the idea of ​​collaboration and view AUKUS and the Quad more broadly as an opportunity,” he told AAP. “Once Jokowi leaves office, that will be one of the main challenges in the relationship.” Regardless of who succeeds Mr Widodo, Mr Priyandita said relations with Australia had stabilized over the past decade. “Whoever replaces Jokowi inherits a much more developed and cooperative relationship than when he assumed the presidency in 2014, when the relationship was recovering from the phone-hacking scandal and Australia was spying on the political elite,” he said. he declared.

