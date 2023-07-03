Steve Baker withdraws support for Braverman over grooming gang rhetoric, ally says | Suella Braverman

Suella Braverman’s rhetoric on child sex abuse and grooming gangs has cost her the backing of influential conservative backer Steve Baker, a sign that her hardline approach to culture war issues could hamper her chances of becoming chief of conservatives.

Baker, a Tory MP from the party’s right-wing Brexiteer who is now Minister for Northern Ireland, was Bravermans’ de facto campaign manager when she ran to succeed Boris Johnson as Tory leader and Premier minister last summer.

As Braverman, now Home Secretary, was eliminated in the second round of MPs, her candidacy was seen as a marker for a possible future contest, likely if the Tories lose the next general election.

However, it is understood that Baker has decided to no longer support Braverman due to serious concerns about how she has approached the issue of so-called grooming gangs.

Braverman has been heavily criticized for characterizing the problem of men’s groups targeting vulnerable girls as a predominantly Anglo-Pakistani problem, based on differing cultural values, a view contradicted by the Home Office’s own research.

A Baker ally said he strongly disagrees with Braverman’s argument: if she said it’s a problem mostly brought about by white men in their own homes but in some areas it’s been brought by Pakistani men and concealed for political reasons which have been fine.

But she has shamed innocent men. It’s not that she’s stupid but that she’s reckless.

While Bakers’ decision last year to take up a post in the Northern Ireland office and his adherence to Rishi Sunaks’ revised protocol for trade across the Irish border drew criticism from MPs in the wing of Brexit-minded Tories, he remains an influential figure on which parties are right.

His concern over Braverman’s rhetoric and approach echoes wider concerns of other Tory MPs over Home Secretary’s embrace of culture war issues and what some see as a deliberately divisive approach.

In May, more than 50 researchers and organizations working in child protection, including the NSPCC and Victim Support, signed an unprecedented joint letter warning that inaccurate or controversial allegations about grooming gangs are undermining efforts to fight crime and almost certainly made children less safe.

The previous month, when introducing new measures to tackle grooming gangs, Braverman singled out British-Pakistani men as a problem.

She talked about a predominance of certain ethnic groups and I say Anglo-Pakistani men who have cultural values ​​that are totally at odds with British values, who view women in a demeaning and illegitimate way and pursue an outdated and frankly obnoxious about the way they behave.