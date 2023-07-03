The Empire of Hurt Feelings

Where is the solidarity with Sweden? The foreign embassies of our democratic ally are attacked. THE walls of his embassy in Baghdad were violated by hundreds of angry protesters last week. Other Muslim nations issued scathing reproaches against the Swedes. Morocco summoned Sweden’s representative for a smear. Jordan reprimanded the Swedish ambassador for what it called racist behavior by Sweden. Iran said it would do not send an ambassador to Sweden. And Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan castigated the arrogance of Sweden’claiming that this wicked nation promotes Islamophobia under the guise of freedom of thought (not content with destroying freedom of thought in his own country, he now wants to undermine it in Sweden as well).

What did Sweden do to deserve such insults? He gave someone permission to desecrate a copy of the Quran. It was a certain Salwan Momika, an Iraqi immigrant to Sweden, who said he wanted to express his unflattering opinion of Islam’s holy book by tearing it up and setting it on fire. So last Wednesday, during the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha, he and another person gathered outside the central mosque in Stockholm and did just that. There is some confusion over exactly what they were allowed to do. They were allowed to insult the Koran but not to inflame it, according to the police. Thus, Mr. Momika is now the subject of an investigation for incitement to hatred. The Swedish Prime Minister, however, claims that the burning of the Koran was ‘legal, otherwise appropriate’. What is much clearer is rage in the muslim world. Many countries have denounced Sweden for its hostility to Islam. Surprisingly, they mainly used identity language crime and Islamophobia. Sweden is racist and irresponsible, the Iraqi government has said. He gave the green light to a demonstration of Islamophobia, Jordan said. It has hurt the feelings of Muslims around the world, Kuwait said, sounding like a woke student leader dismissing any controversial speaker who has ever made a hurtful comment about Islam. The Egyptian Foreign Ministry, however, missed the real agenda of these intolerant regimes: it condemned Sweden for its crimes of blasphemy.

Here, in plain language, is the real charge against Sweden: that it is a sinful nation, insufficiently respectful of Islam and its principles. And he deserves punishment for his crimes, apparently. Turkey, which is already frustrating Sweden’s bid to join NATO over previous Quran burning incidents, has now issued an ultimatum to Sweden. If you do not respect the religious beliefs of the Republic of Turkey or Muslims, you will not receive any support for NATO from us, says Erdoğan last week. In short, to join the NATO club, Sweden must first put the knee to the ground before Islam and forbid its inhabitants to make slanderous remarks about this religion. It is an intolerable demand to make of a sovereign nation. What we are witnessing in the Muslim world’s attack on Sweden, and in particular in Erdogan’s crude act of religious blackmail, is a kind of empire upside down. It is an empire of hurt feelings, where traditionally weaker nations bring together the language of pain, the culture of grievance, to try to impose their worldview on a western club member. For those of us who believe in national independence, it is as intolerable for an alliance of emotionally fragile Islamist countries to dictate to a free nation like Sweden as it was when Western nations once sought to civilize the rest of the world through colonialism and Christianity.

So, once again: where is the solidarity? Sweden was put to the test. It was globally defamed as hateful. He has been told that he will not progress in the world order until he hinders the freedom of expression of his citizens and residents. You can either have freedom of speech or the respect of the international community, but not both, that’s basically what petty tyrants in Turkey and elsewhere are saying. Those of us who support freedom should insist that Sweden faces no retribution for granting one of its residents the freedom to degrade the Koran. We can discuss, of course, whether to burn the Koran. But we can surely agree that having the LAW Burning it is a matter of freedom of expression. I don’t particularly like it when people set the Stars and Stripes on fire, being a fan of the American Republic. And even, as the ACLU saysthe freedom to desecrate the flag is at the heart of a people’s fundamental right to express their approval or disapproval [their] government. Likewise, the freedom to desecrate the Quran, the freedom from blasphemy itself, is central to the right of peoples to express their disapproval of Islam. One wonders where is the left in this discussion. Don’t they support an immigrant’s right to express their core beliefs, even if that includes disregarding the Koran? I do. I believe that immigrants in Sweden and throughout Europe should enjoy the same freedom of expression as those of us who were born here.

Of course, Sweden helped make this cane for his back. In fact, countries across Europe, by institutionalizing the deeply illiberal idea that criticism of Islam is a species of fanaticism, have left themselves open to attack from this empire of wounded feelings. Often, Muslim nations exploit the unreason and unfreedom of the West itself to drive home their insistence that blasphemy against Islam be considered a crime. From the Danish cartoon controversy of 2005 to the Charlie Hebdo bloodbath from 2015 to the various instances of the Koran being burned in Sweden over the past year, it is often Western liberals who wring their hands first over insults against Islam, before Islamist nations intervene a little later and say: Yes, that East impious. Crush. This is why so many Muslim leaders have used the waking language of Islamophobia and hurt feelings to berate the Swedes, they are exploiting the West’s own ideologies in an attempt to further hurt the West. Their empire of hurt feelings derives its power from our own yellow-bellied fear of hurting certain peoples’ feelings. Sweden, for a time, was one of the worst offenders on this front. He was extraordinarily reluctant to discuss the social problems caused by an ideology of multiculturalism that encouraged ethnic and religious groups to do their own equally worthwhile thing rather than seek to integrate them into Swedish society. Swedish elites, and others, refused to be honest about the impact such top-down relativism had on this once widely admired social democracy. Even though gang crime, largely Muslim riots and unheard-of forms of violence became a serious problem in Sweden in 2020 alone, there was 200 explosions and 360 shots European observers said: Everything is fine in Sweden. It was a lie. SO Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson tried to break out of the loose stalemate last year when she said we now have parallel societies in Sweden and integration has been too weak, at the same time we have had very high levels of immigration . It remains to be seen whether his intervention was too weak, too late.