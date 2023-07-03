15 years of Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na: Are Genelia DSouza and Imran Khan still in contact? The actress reveals





Jaane TuYa Jaane Na was released in 2008 and quickly became a cult favorite among fans of the rom-com genre. The coming of age film written and directed by Abbas Tyrewala, starred Imran Khan and Genelia DSouza in the lead roles. The endearing story of friendship, heartbreak, college life and romance struck a chord with many and remains a memorable film even 15 years later. Tomorrow, the film will wrap up 15 years of release, and Genelia, who played Aditi in the film, took a trip down memory lane, reminiscing about when she auditioned for the role. She also shared if she is still in touch with her co-star Imran, who has now stopped acting.

Genelia DSouza Reveals If She’s Still In Touch With Her Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na Co-Star Imran Khan

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Genelia DSouza said her connection with Imrans continues even after 15 years. They still share a great camaraderie and keep in touch. Our children are now in the same school, so we often catch up at school, Genelia said. Imran Khan has a 9-year-old daughter, Imara. Meanwhile, Genelia DSouza and Riteish Deshmukh are the parents of two sons Riaan and Rahyl.

Meanwhile, Genelia DSouza also shared that during the auditions for Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na, besides her, there was another girl who was shortlisted for the lead role opposite Imran Khan. She said they were going to shoot for the final screen test to see what it looked like. Imran Khan told Genelia that he was more comfortable with the other girl than with her. And then when he went and saw her [his scene with me] on the screen, it was quite another thing! It felt like we were best friends forever, Genelia said.

In the interview, Genelia also shared that she is very different from her character Aditi now. While she was very close in personality to Aditis when the film was released, she is now a completely different person. Yet today I am different from Aditi because I think before I speak, said Genelia.

ALSO READ: Pinkvilla Picks: 5 Reasons Why Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na Strikes A Resonance With Millennials Even Now

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pinkvilla.com/entertainment/news/15-years-of-jaane-tu-ya-jaane-na-do-genelia-dsouza-and-imran-khan-still-keep-in-touch-actress-reveals-1228479 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos