PM Modi to welcome Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin to virtual SCO regional summit; check the details

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will host Chinese President Xi Jinping, his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, Pakistan's Shehbaz Sharif and other leaders of SCO countries on Tuesday (July 4) in a virtual summit that is expected to focus on the security situation. region and how to enhance connectivity and trade. It can be seen that this will be President Putin's first appearance at a multilateral summit after a group of mercenaries launched a short-lived armed rebellion last week that rocked Moscow. The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit under India's presidency is also expected to welcome Iran as a new permanent member of the grouping. According to various reports, the summit is expected to address several key issues, including the situation in Afghanistan and the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. In addition, discussions will be held on strengthening cooperation among member countries of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO). One of the focal points of the summit will be to boost connectivity and trade between the participating nations. Leaders are likely to engage in productive deliberations to explore ways to strengthen ties and promote regional stability. The summit is expected to start against the backdrop of the more than three-year-old clash on Ladakh's eastern border between Indian and Chinese troops. Moreover, the timing of the summit is significant as it comes just two weeks after Prime Minister Modi's high-profile visit to the United States. These events add additional significance to discussions at the summit, as leaders of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member countries will have the opportunity to address regional tensions and enhance diplomatic efforts. The situation in the Ladakh region and its implications for the whole region will likely be on the agenda, along with other critical issues regarding international relations and cooperation between the participating nations. The SCO, which includes India, China, Russia, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, is an influential economic and security bloc and has become one of the largest international organizations transregional.



