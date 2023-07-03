Pakistani stocks post biggest one-day rise in 15 years after IMF deal





Pakistan’s benchmark stock index recorded its biggest one-day jump in 15 years on Monday, gaining 5.9% in the first trading session after the country secured a last-minute funding deal from the Monetary Fund international (IMF).

The country secured a $3 billion short-term financial package from the IMF on Friday, giving its economy a long-awaited respite as it teeters on the brink of default.

“Investor confidence is strongly revived following the services-level agreement with the IMF and the $3 billion stand-by arrangement,” Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said in a statement.

The KSE 100 index closed 2,442.06 points higher at 43,894.7, marking its biggest percentage gain since June 24, 2008, when it rose 8.6%, according to Refinitiv data. .

In a tweet, Topline Securities noted that in terms of points, the increase was even bigger. “Today’s gain in the benchmark KSE 100 index will likely be the biggest in the history of the Pakistan Stock Exchange,” he said.

The Pakistani rupee was little moved amid an interbank trading holiday due to the start of the new fiscal year, with the local unit trading flat on the day at around 286 against the US dollar.

However, there was growing interest in Pakistani Eurobonds maturing in 2024 and 2025, with limited indicative offers from any seller.

Among key stocks to advance, automakers rose 6% to 7.5% on expectations that import restrictions on auto parts would be lifted as part of the IMF deal.

Several automakers, including Pakistan Suzuki Motor Co, had announced extended factory shutdowns in 2023, citing import restrictions.

Shares of Honda Atlas Cars (Pakistan) and Pakistan Suzuki rose 7.5% to the upper limits of trading ranges, while Indus Motor Co, which markets Toyota cars in the country, gained 4.2 %.

“Auto stocks were trading at cheap valuations,” said Muhammad Iqbal Jawaid, investment analyst at Arif Habib Ltd.

“With the lifting of the import ban and the conclusion of a $3.0 billion agreement with the IMF, companies such as PSMC, INDU and HCAR will no longer face problems in their respective supply chains. .”

“All the parts needed to assemble the vehicles will be available in time,” the analyst added.

