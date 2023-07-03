Turkey uncovers alleged Mossad spy ring; Seven arrested





(July 3, 2023 / JNS) Turkey's counterintelligence recently arrested seven suspected Mossad agents on suspicion of spying, Ankara's National Intelligence Organization announced on Monday. According to local media, all seven confessed to working for the Israeli spy agency. Reports noted that the men allegedly spied on "non-Turkish nationals". The suspects, who carried passports from various countries in the Middle East, were believed to have been members of a 56-member team, which was in turn part of a larger network comprising nine cells. In May, Turkish officials announced the arrest of 11 people for spying on an Iranian company and individuals with business ties to Tehran. At least one member of the cell received training in Israel, according to reports at the time. Jerusalem and Ankara announced the restoration of full diplomatic ties last summer, with then-Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid saying the move would "contribute to deepening ties between the two peoples, expanding economic, trade and cultural heritage and to strengthen regional stability". Six months ago, Irit Lillian presented her credentials to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, becoming Israel's first female ambassador to Turkey since 2018. However, significant points of contention remain between the two countries. Most notably, Hamas maintains its operational headquarters on Turkish soil, which it uses to orchestrate and finance terrorism in Judea and Samaria. While Erdogan has expelled a handful of Hamas members from Turkish soil in recent months, his foreign minister reiterated late last year that Turkey "[es] not to consider Hamas as a terrorist organization.



