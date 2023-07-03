Politics
Sadiq Khan accused of playing ‘political games’ at Uxbridge police station ahead of by-election
Sadiq Khan accused of ‘political games’ after ordering the Met to cancel plans to close a police station at Boris Johnson’s former headquarters in Uxbridge weeks before the by-election
- Local voters will choose a new MP to replace Boris Johnson on July 20
Sadiq Khan has been accused of playing ‘political games’ after intervening to save Uxbridge police station weeks before a by-election.
The potential closure of the police station in the city of west London had been a key issue for voters in the Uxbridge and South Ruislip constituency.
They are due to elect a new MP on July 20 after the seat was vacated by former Prime Minister Boris Johnson last month.
Labor has high hopes of winning the Tory constituency and the party has now seen a major issue resolved ahead of Election Day thanks to Mr Khan’s actions.
The Mayor of London, in a letter to Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley, said Uxbridge Police Station, under threat, should now remain open.
Sadiq Khan, in a letter to Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley, said Uxbridge Police Station, under threat, should now remain open.
Boris Johnson, pictured at Uxbridge Police Station in December 2021, had campaigned to keep it open before stepping down as a local MP
Susan Hall, who is campaigning to be the Tory candidate in next year’s mayoral election, has accused Mr Khan of ‘political games’
Mr Khan said he had listened to the concerns of local residents and that it was in the interest of the community for the station to remain open.
The Labor politician added there was a ‘strong’ case for retaining stations across London, after Baroness Louise Casey’s highly critical review of the Met.
“Huge government budget cuts over the past decade have forced the Met to make extremely difficult decisions about the allocation of resources,” he said.
“I am proud that with our additional investment from City Hall, we are once again restoring neighborhood policing to our local communities.
“And I have also listened to local residents and activists in places like Uxbridge who have told me how much having a local police station in their area makes them much safer.
‘As we continue to rebuild Neighborhood Policing and restore confidence after the Casey Review, I have written to the Met Commissioner to say that the case for keeping more police station sites in the capital are strong and would form an important part of our work. ensuring the force delivers everything Londoners need and expect.
Susan Hall, a Conservative member of the London Assembly who is campaigning to be her party’s candidate in next year’s mayoral elections, lashed out at Mr Khan.
“The Met Police are not a toy that Sadiq Khan can use for his political games,” she said.
‘The people of Uxbridge are seriously concerned about his appalling decision to close the station, and he has now backtracked only because his disastrous expansion of ULEZ threatens Labour’s chances of winning the by-election.’
Ms Hall called on local voters to ‘send a message’ to the Mayor of London by supporting Conservative candidate Steve Tuckwell in the Uxbridge and South Ruislip contest this month.
She added: “If I am elected mayor of London, all my decisions will be in the best interest of Londoners, unlike Sadiq Khan who only thinks of himself.”
After leaving Downing Street last summer, Mr Johnson used an appearance in the House of Commons to ask Mr Khan to save Uxbridge police station.
He told MPs that Uxbridge remained the ‘most sensible place’ for a police station in the local borough.
The former prime minister also filmed a video outside Uxbridge police station last month, before stepping down as a local MP, in which he implored Mr Khan to ‘end the uncertainty”.
Labor by-election candidate Danny Beales said he was “pleased” with the decision to keep the police station open.
“Today’s success clearly shows what we can achieve when we work together,” he said.
“This is just the start of what I want to offer as a strong local voice for the people of Uxbridge and South Ruislip.”
|
Sources
2/ https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-12258387/Sadiq-Khan-accused-playing-political-games-Uxbridge-police-station-election.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Prime Minister Modi to host virtual SCO summit on July 4; Putin, Xi and Shehbaz Sharif will be present
- Sadiq Khan accused of playing ‘political games’ at Uxbridge police station ahead of by-election
- President Joko Widodo arrives in Sydney
- Straight No Chaser comes to Lehigh Valley with a new look, new vibe
- Pakistani stocks post biggest one-day rise in 15 years after IMF deal
- Innovative technology to improve stroke care and physician burnout
- Colorado DMVs now offer driver’s licenses to undocumented immigrants and international students
- Opinion: Film and Politics – Has Bollywood Surrendered?
- Rishi Sunak accuses Australia of breaking the spirit of cricket
- News: Robert Harper is appointed the next principal of the American International School Banjul
- Russian minefields hold back Ukrainian counterattack – BBC News
- Expert: What Xi was trying to tell Putin about Prigozhin