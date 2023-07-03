Sadiq Khan accused of playing ‘political games’ at Uxbridge police station ahead of by-election

Sadiq Khan has been accused of playing ‘political games’ after intervening to save Uxbridge police station weeks before a by-election.

The potential closure of the police station in the city of west London had been a key issue for voters in the Uxbridge and South Ruislip constituency.

They are due to elect a new MP on July 20 after the seat was vacated by former Prime Minister Boris Johnson last month.

Labor has high hopes of winning the Tory constituency and the party has now seen a major issue resolved ahead of Election Day thanks to Mr Khan’s actions.

The Mayor of London, in a letter to Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley, said Uxbridge Police Station, under threat, should now remain open.

Boris Johnson, pictured at Uxbridge Police Station in December 2021, had campaigned to keep it open before stepping down as a local MP

Susan Hall, who is campaigning to be the Tory candidate in next year’s mayoral election, has accused Mr Khan of ‘political games’

Mr Khan said he had listened to the concerns of local residents and that it was in the interest of the community for the station to remain open.

The Labor politician added there was a ‘strong’ case for retaining stations across London, after Baroness Louise Casey’s highly critical review of the Met.

“Huge government budget cuts over the past decade have forced the Met to make extremely difficult decisions about the allocation of resources,” he said.

“I am proud that with our additional investment from City Hall, we are once again restoring neighborhood policing to our local communities.

“And I have also listened to local residents and activists in places like Uxbridge who have told me how much having a local police station in their area makes them much safer.

‘As we continue to rebuild Neighborhood Policing and restore confidence after the Casey Review, I have written to the Met Commissioner to say that the case for keeping more police station sites in the capital are strong and would form an important part of our work. ensuring the force delivers everything Londoners need and expect.

Susan Hall, a Conservative member of the London Assembly who is campaigning to be her party’s candidate in next year’s mayoral elections, lashed out at Mr Khan.

“The Met Police are not a toy that Sadiq Khan can use for his political games,” she said.

‘The people of Uxbridge are seriously concerned about his appalling decision to close the station, and he has now backtracked only because his disastrous expansion of ULEZ threatens Labour’s chances of winning the by-election.’

Ms Hall called on local voters to ‘send a message’ to the Mayor of London by supporting Conservative candidate Steve Tuckwell in the Uxbridge and South Ruislip contest this month.

She added: “If I am elected mayor of London, all my decisions will be in the best interest of Londoners, unlike Sadiq Khan who only thinks of himself.”

After leaving Downing Street last summer, Mr Johnson used an appearance in the House of Commons to ask Mr Khan to save Uxbridge police station.

He told MPs that Uxbridge remained the ‘most sensible place’ for a police station in the local borough.

The former prime minister also filmed a video outside Uxbridge police station last month, before stepping down as a local MP, in which he implored Mr Khan to ‘end the uncertainty”.

Labor by-election candidate Danny Beales said he was “pleased” with the decision to keep the police station open.

“Today’s success clearly shows what we can achieve when we work together,” he said.

“This is just the start of what I want to offer as a strong local voice for the people of Uxbridge and South Ruislip.”