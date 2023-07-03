Prime Minister Modi to host virtual SCO summit on July 4; Putin, Xi and Shehbaz Sharif will be present





A file photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. India’s Prime Minister will virtually host Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Central Asian presidents as India chairs the Council of Heads of State for the first time on Tuesday. Shanghai Cooperation Organizations (SCO-CHS). | Photo credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually host Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Central Asian presidents as India chairs the Council of Heads of State for the first time on Tuesday Shanghai Cooperation Organizations (SCO-CHS). Sources say four outcomes will be adopted at the Summit, including the New Delhi Declaration and two joint statements on countering radicalism and on digital transformation. In addition, an agreement on economic cooperation initiatives is being negotiated, although it is unclear whether all countries, particularly India, will sign it, given past differences with China over the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). Read also | What a weakened Putin means for Indo-Russian relations The virtual summit, originally scheduled as an in-person summit for leaders in Delhi, has now been truncated into a single video conference session that will last just over two hours on Tuesday afternoon – from 12:30 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. be taken up with introductory remarks and pre-drafted closing statements. Iran is set to be inducted into the SCO, while the process for Belarus, a key Russian ally, is underway and expected to be completed next year. While officials said the declaration itself would be substantial and came after India had hosted at least 140 SCO events and 14 ministerial meetings since September 2022, when it took the presidency, diplomats from SCO countries said there was considerable disappointment about the summit not being held in person. New Delhi has not released the reasons for its decision to cancel its earlier plans to hold an in-person summit from July 3-5. The dates for the summit had already been moved once, to June 23-24, because it would have conflicted with Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ visit to the United States. One of the reasons officials gave was the non-confirmation of all the leaders, as Chinese President Xi Jinping and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif failed to send their written confirmations for the new date in early June, a difficult situation. especially given the bilateral tensions with the two countries. Russian President Putin’s availability was also in doubt as the war in Ukraine continued. However, diplomats say the real cause of disappointment came from Central Asian countries, as this is the second time an in-person summit between Prime Minister Modi and Central Asian leaders has been called off, the last being the Republic Day Invitation in 2022, which had to be canceled due to COVID. Read also | The multi-vectorism of Central Asian foreign policy is bearing fruit There must be good reasons to hold a virtual SCO summit. An in-person summit would have been a particularly good opportunity to interact with leaders from Central Asia and Iran. In the wake of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict, these countries have become key to discussions on supply chains and connectivity, former Indian ambassador to Uzbekistan Vinod Kumar told The Hindu. Asked at a press conference in June, Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar dismissed suggestions that holding a virtual summit would diminish the importance of the SCO. I do not think so [it matters] nowadays, whether you do a virtual meeting or a physical meeting, Mr Jaishankar had told reporters, adding that no one should think that this decision undermines [Indias] serious and [Indias] commitment to the SCO. He said many factors went into the governments’ decision to hold a virtual meeting instead, and that India’s chairmanship of the grouping this year would showcase many achievements of the SCO. India had joined the SCO as an observer country in 2005 and became a full member state in 2017 along with Pakistan. The MEA said that this year’s SCO chairmanship was based on the SECURE SCO theme suggested by Prime Minister Modi (security, economic development, connectivity, unity, respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity and Environmental Protection) (With contributions by Ananth Krishnan)

