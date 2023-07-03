15 years of Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na: Genelia Dsouza reveals that Imran Khan was more comfortable with the other girl during the audition | Bollywood





Over the course of her two-decade career, Genelia Dsouza has made quite a few films, but the one that remains most special to audiences has to be Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na. While the romantic cult dates back 15 years, Genelia says it’s the casualness, the intention of simplicity, the emotions and the songs that have touched people deeply and enjoyed them. The actor, who tried out for the role of Aditi Meow Mahant adds, Everyone sets out to make a relatable movie, but some connections get personal. Jaane Tu..Ya Jaane Na was the story of many people and young people who lived or felt it. Going back down memory lane, the 35-year-old remembers some interesting details.

Actress Genelia Dsouza played the role of Aditi aka Meow in Jaane Tu…Ya Jaane Na which ends 15 years after its July 4 release.

I did three screen tests before I finally got the part

For Genelia, playing the role of Aditi might have seemed truly effortless, but the actor recounts the multiple auditions and preparations that followed. When you do an Aamir Khan production, you have to test to get the film. There were three screen tests I did before I finally got the part. There was a month of reading and going out together. It all really helped because we were friends before we knew it. It was such a natural process.

Imran was more comfortable with the other shortlisted girl

During the auditions, besides Genelia, there was another girl who was shortlisted for the lead role opposite Imran Khan who played Jai Singh Rathore. It was really cool because we were going to film the final screen test to see what it looked like. I remember Imran telling me that he was more comfortable with the other girl than with me. And then when he went and saw her [his scene with me] on the screen, it was quite another thing! It seemed like we were still best friends, the actor shares.

Imran and Genelia, the link continues

Even though Imran has stopped playing, Genelia says they still share great camaraderie and keep in touch. Our children are now in the same school, so we often catch up at school.

80% of the film was shot at night

For those who may have noticed, the film was mostly shot in the dark, and Genelia reveals that was director Abbas Tyrewala’s idea. He used to say that love happens at night more than during the day, so our film was mostly shot at night. Everyday we packed our bags at 6am, hunting at night, hoping the light wouldn’t come in. Besides the two songs Kabhi Kabhi Aditi Zindagi and Nazre Milaana, most of the scenes are night sequences, she recounts, adding: After finishing filming every morning, despite being tired, the whole unit was dancing to the songs of the movie.

I’m very different from Aditi now

While Genelia says she could totally identify with her character in the film back then, today she is completely different. Aditi was very close to me at the time. He was a firebrand, someone who spoke about his emotions. I was young and I went without makeup, all natural. So that was just me and how I was. However, today I am different from Aditi because I think before I speak, says the mother-of-two, confessing that today the film has achieved classic status but back then I don’t didn’t even know what was going on.

