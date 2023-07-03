Seven suspected Mossad agents arrested in Türkiye – report – Israel News





Seven people were arrested as part of a Turkish intelligence operation that uncovered a network of 56 people accused of working for Israel’s Mossad. The occurrence of the arrests was reported by Israeli media citing a report published Monday by Turkish newspaper The Daily Sabah. According to the report, the detainees confessed to the charges. The report writes that it relies on documents released by the National Intelligence Organization (MIT) of Turkey. The Turkish media organization writes that the revelation of the network of Mossad agents was the result of months of surveillance and alleges that the agents were spying on non-Turkish nationals, an effort that resulted in the arrest and confessions of seven people. The Daily Sabah reports that MIT documents revealed that the 56 Mossad agents had connections to a sum of nine networks, with each network overseen by nine Mossad agents based in Tel Aviv. PEOPLE walk past a sign in Istanbul on May 29 depicting Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, after he was declared the winner of the presidential run-off election (Credit: Hannah McKay/Reuters) The Roles of Mossad Agents The Turkish media report claims that MIT documents revealed that the alleged Mossad agent was responsible for collecting intelligence on their targets through various methods, including “via an online routing method, movement tracking of vehicles via GPS, hacking into password-protected networks based on Wi-Fi devices and finding private locations. Apparently, the cell of Mossad agents was made up of many non-Israeli citizens of Middle Eastern countries who were tracking, photographing and surveilling their targets. The Turkish source writes that the supervisor of this particular operation was an Israeli Arab agent and that at least one of the agents is a Palestinian. International reach of the Mossad cell The report then details the actions of the operational unit based in Turkey in other countries of the Middle East. Apparently, members of the cell in Lebanon, for example, carried out various operations, including marking targets for subsequent strikes and spying on Hezbollah military leaders. This is not the first time that Turkish sources have claimed that Turkish intelligence services have dismantled spies working for Israel. The Daily Sabah writes that Turkey arrested six Mossad agents in May this year and in December last year found a unit of Mossad agents working to spread the defamation and intimidation of Palestinians on line.

