Indonesian President arrives in Australia

Defense and renewable energy are on the agenda as Indonesian President Joko Widodo begins an official visit to Australia on Monday.

The Indonesian leader is on a three-day trip to Australia.

Ahead of his trip, President Joko Widodo told Australian media that the two countries “have great potential for integration”.

Indonesia has ambitions to become a global hub for manufacturing batteries and electric vehicles, or EVs.

Indonesia is the world’s largest producer of nickel, a key component of electric vehicle batteries, but lacks Australia’s reserves of lithium, another key ingredient.

The Indonesian president urged Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to cooperate on the production of batteries for electric vehicles during the G20 summit in Bali last November.

In a statement, Albanese said “as one of our closest neighbours, Australia is building extensive cooperation with Indonesia on climate, economic development, education and regional security issues” .

In 2021-22, the total two-way trade in goods and services between Australia and Indonesia was $12.1 billion, making Indonesia Australia’s 14th largest trading partner.

Andrew Hudson of the Center for Policy Development – a research body – told the Australian Broadcasting Corp. that there is great commercial potential.

“Indonesia’s economy is set to become the fourth largest in the world and bigger than Germany or (the) UK in just seven years and yet Indonesia remains outside Australia’s top ten trading partners. It’s obviously our biggest neighbor so I think there’s a huge opportunity there.”

Widodo will meet Prime Minister Albanese for talks on Tuesday. Albanese will seek progress on an improved defense deal with Indonesia, although analysts said Australia’s commitment to the new AUKUS alliance with the United States and Britain has caused some uncertainty and hesitation in Jakarta.