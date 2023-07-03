Imran Khan approaches IHC for recusal of Chief Justice Aamer Farooq from Toshakhana case





NNA | Updated: July 3, 2023 8:37 PM IST

Islamabad [Pakistan], Jul 03 (ANI): Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) President Imran Khan addressed the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday to seek the disqualification of Chief Justice Aamer Farooq from the bench which hears motions in connection with the Toshakhana case, Dawn reported. The case concerns allegations that the former prime minister “deliberately concealed” details of gifts he kept from the Toshaskhana – a repository where gifts handed over to government officials by foreign officials are kept – during his tenure as Prime Minister and the proceeds of their declared sales. The gifts were purchased from the Toshakhana for 21.5 million (PKR) based on their estimated value when they were worth 108 million (PKR). The citation was filed against the PTI leader by the Pakistan Democratic Movement in August last year. (ANI) In a motion filed by attorney Gohar Khan on Monday, Imran Khan said arguments in the cases were not yet complete as he sought the disqualification of Judge Farooq from the bench on the grounds of a “trial fair trial, fair trial, access to justice and fair process,” Daw reported. Citing the petition, Dawn said the plaintiff raised several legal and constitutional issues in the cases in question.

“The issues are unprecedented and their implications are far-reaching, so the bench tasked with deciding these issues must not only be even-handed and even-handed, in fact, but must also be seen to be even-handed and even-handed,” he said. , emphasizing that “this is a long-standing principle” reiterated in several landmark superior court judgments and applied to all proceedings. disqualification by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP). He was indicted in the case last month. Notably, three identical motions related to the said case were filed with the IHC against Imran’s indictment and one requesting the transfer of his case to another judge. After hearing the pleas, the court temporarily stayed the criminal charges against the PTI president. The plea further stated that the petition for an injunction against the ECP was pending and that its withdrawal had not yet been decided, forcing the petitioner to face trial before the judge of the additional sessions without it being decided whether the electorate could have filed such a case in the first place, Dawn reported. The plea has not yet been set for hearing. (ANI)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aninews.in/news/world/asia/pakistan-imran-khan-approaches-ihc-for-recusal-of-chief-justice-aamer-farooq-from-toshakhana-case20230703203727 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos