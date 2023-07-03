Trump’s lawyers, including Sidney Powell and Giuliani, have reportedly come under scrutiny in the DOJ’s 2020 election probe





Topline

Justice Department investigators investigating the aftermath of the 2020 election are increasingly interested in efforts by lawyers for former President Donald Trump to help him nullify the 2020 election, the Wall reports. Street Journal, which could lead to new consequences for lawyers like Sidney Powell and Rudy Giuliani. who have already faced sanctions for their post-election efforts.

Rudolph Giuliani and Sidney Powell, lawyers for President Donald Trump, hold a press conference… [+] to the Republican National Committee on November 19, 2020.

CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images Highlights

Prosecutors investigating the 2020 election questioned witnesses about lawyers who worked for Trump or were allied with him, including Powell, Giuliani, Jenna Ellis and John Eastman, and issued subpoenas centered on key figures in the efforts Trump’s post-election legal proceedings, the Journal reports based on unnamed sources.

Giuliani was questioned by DOJ prosecutors, previously reported, and was asked about a 2020 meeting in which Powell allegedly urged Trump to have the voting machines seized by the National Guard, as well as the lawyer for Trump Eastman, who pushed legal strategies to stop Congress. to certify the vote count.

Giuliani, who represented Trump after the election, and other witnesses allegedly spoke with the DOJ under offer deals that would bar the government from using any of his statements against him later in court, previously reported The New York Times.

Prosecutors also spoke with Mike Roman, a GOP operative who worked for the Trump campaign sending lawyers to battleground states, with the Journal reporting that he spoke voluntarily with the DOJ as part of a deal similar to Giuliani’s.

The Journal’s report follows previous reports from The Washington Post that investigators are trying to determine the extent to which Trump’s lawyers were following specific instructions from Trump or anyone else.

Powell and his attorney Robert Holmes have not yet responded to requests for comment.

To monitor

It remains unclear when the investigation by Justice Department special counsel Jack Smith will conclude and when charges could be brought. The investigation broadly examines the aftermath of the 2020 election and the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol building, and it’s possible Trump himself could face a second federal indictment as a result of the investigation. In addition to Giuliani, Smiths’ team also reportedly interviewed other witnesses in recent weeks, including Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and members of the Nevada Republican Party who were part of a fake election plot to send false voters lists in Congress. The Post reports that investigators are pursuing several leads in the investigation, including the fake voter conspiracy and voter fraud fundraising efforts, and the probe into efforts to void the 2020 election would be largely focused on fraud-related charges.

Chief Spokesperson

Powell, Giuliani and other Trump lawyers have largely denied any wrongdoing in the aftermath of the 2020 election, and Powell has stood by his charges of widespread fraud, which there is no evidence to support. Ellis, who represented the Trump campaign after the election, admitted in court that she made statements that misrepresented facts about the 2020 election in state bar proceedings. of Colorado censuring her for her post-election conduct, but denied intentionally lying about the election. in a later Twitter post, saying she never did that, nor did I stipulate or admit that.

Key context

Trump and his allies mounted an extensive legal effort in the wake of the 2020 election, filing 60 lawsuits federally and in battleground states to try to overturn the results. The litigation was overwhelmingly unsuccessful, but resulted in only one victory, in a minor case, and lawyers associated with the post-election efforts faced widespread consequences for their actions. Giuliani had his lawyer’s license suspended after helping Trump overturn the results, and other lawyers have faced similar efforts, including Powell and Eastman, who is now facing disbarment proceedings in California. . Powell and his co-lawyer were also sanctioned in a Michigan case alleging voter fraud, which an appeals court upheld in June, and Powell and Giuliani were sued for defamation by voting machine companies Dominion Voting Systems and Smartmatic for pushing false allegations of voter fraud. involving their machines.

