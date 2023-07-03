Modi cabinet reshuffle buzz: PM’s crucial meeting with Union Council of Ministers underway





Image source: PTI/FOLE There is a strong buzz that Prime Minister Modi could expand his cabinet ahead of crucial elections Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting of the Union Council of Ministers on Monday amid buzz over a cabinet reshuffle. The meeting is underway at the newly constructed convention center at Pragati Maidan, Delhi. Also earlier, top Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) leaders including Prime Minister Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP leader JP Nadda and National General Secretary BL Santhosh held a meeting at the Prime Minister’s residence in New Delhi on Wednesday evening (June 28). . Sources said they discussed the cabinet reshuffle and strategy for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Three general secretaries and four secretaries are likely to be inducted into the BJP’s national organization amid preparations for the upcoming general election in 2024, they added. The prime minister was briefed on changes in the party following crucial elections, BJP sources said. Sources said four BJP leaders from Uttar Pradesh, one from poll-linked Madhya Pradesh and two from Rajasthan, where assembly elections are slated for this year, and two from Maharashtra, are likely to stand. be inducted into the Modi cabinet. Along with the national organizational reshuffle, the ruling party could make major changes in the state units of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh. After suffering a major defeat in Karnataka, the BJP is unwilling to take any risks as the Saffron Party faces a close contest with the Madhya Pradesh Congress. The BJP is in power in MP where the Congress led by Kamal Nath plans to wrest power from the Safran party. In Rajasthan, the BJP is strategizing to defeat the divided Congress. However, the Rajasthan BJP would also face a leadership crisis ahead of the assembly elections. Moreover, the fight for Lok Sabha 2024 will be more difficult as almost all anti-BJP parties are planning to fight united against the saffron party. In such a scenario, the BJP also needs a modified and new strategy to retain power in the upcoming general election. Also Read – Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on visit to violence-stricken Manipur latest news from india

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatvnews.com/news/india/modi-cabinet-reshuffle-buzz-pm-chairs-meeting-with-union-council-of-ministers-latest-update-2023-07-03-879090 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos