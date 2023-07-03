Speaker of Turkish Parliament sees Sweden’s NATO bid as a ‘chimera’





Joining NATO is a pipe dream for Stockholm, which has been reluctant to respond to Ankara’s demands, Turkish Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmus said in an interview with Milliyet newspaper, published on Monday, Azernews reports, citing TASS. “There is a trilateral agreement [between Turkiye, Sweden and

Finland]. They will engage in provocative actions [even as they

are] asking us to approve their membership in NATO [application]. Excuse me, but Turkey is a country that means what it says. Whatever he says and whatever he promises, he delivers; but, we would also like our adversaries to keep their word. Joining NATO is a pipe dream for Sweden, which has not kept its promises,” Kurtulmus said. He noted that “Turkiye faces strong pressure” over Sweden’s NATO bid, “which supports and harbors terrorist organizations.” “On the other hand, Turkey will not take a step on the issue until its demands are met,” Kurtulmus added. On June 28, 2022, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Finnish President Sauli Niinisto, then Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg held talks ahead of the annual NATO summit in Madrid. The parties signed a memorandum allowing Stockholm and Helsinki to join NATO. On March 31, 2023, the Turkish parliament adopted a protocol approving Finland’s NATO membership, after which the Nordic country officially joined the North Atlantic Alliance on April 4. However, Turkish lawmakers refused to approve a similar protocol approving Sweden’s NATO membership, requiring Stockholm to implement all provisions of the Madrid Memorandum relating to the fight against terrorism. Ankara has sharply criticized Stockholm for allowing protests by supporters of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, an organization banned in Turkey, to take place in Sweden, as well as incidents involving the burning of the Koran.

