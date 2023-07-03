Trump once said that a president indicted for a crime would immobilize the government and create a constitutional crisis.





Former President Donald Trump said in 2016 that an impeached president would cripple the operations of our government and create an unprecedented constitutional crisis years before he himself was indicted on federal charges as he was running for a second term as president.

Trump made these comments nearly seven years ago about Hillary Clinton during the 2016 presidential campaign.

We could very well have a sitting president facing felony indictment and eventually facing criminal trial, Trump said at a Nov. 5, 2016 campaign rally in Reno, Nevada, reviewed by CNN’s KFile. It would paralyze the government.

A few days earlier, on October 28, then-FBI Director James Comey publicly announced that he had reopened an investigation into Clinton’s handling of classified information related to his use of a private email server during his tenure as Secretary of State.

Now Trump finds himself in the exact situation he has repeatedly described after he was charged in early June with 37 federal counts related to withholding classified documents and conspiring to obstruct justice.

A provisional trial date had been set for mid-August by the business judge, but it risks being postponed. The special advocates office requested a trial in December. The flexibility of the start of the trial leaves it uncertain whether the case will end before the 2024 election.

But Trump, the current front-runner for the Republican presidential nomination, will not be disqualified from the presidency even if found guilty, and he told Politico in June that he would not quit the presidential race if he was convicted of the charges.

At another rally on Nov. 3, 2016, in Concord, North Carolina, Trump made similar comments.

If she were to win, it would create an unprecedented constitutional crisis that would cripple the operations of our government, he said. She is likely to be investigated for many years, and it will probably end in my opinion in a criminal trial. I mean, you take a look. Who knows? But it certainly looks like it.

She’s not allowed to run, you know that, Trump said. No right.

Trump added at a November 5, 2016 rally in Denver that as the prime suspect in a wide-ranging criminal investigation, Clinton’s controversies would make it virtually impossible for her to govern.

The comments aren’t the only ones from Trump’s past campaigns that may have aged badly with his legal troubles. In another comment, made during his re-election bid, Trump acknowledged that only the sitting president can reveal classified information.

CNN previously reported in an exclusively obtained audio recording that Trump said as president that he could have declassified a document on Iran’s attack plans that he showed aides after leaving office. but acknowledged that he could not do so now that he is no longer president.

And you know the newspapers and the press and the fake news that they went and said he just gave out classified information, Trump said at a rally in Pennsylvania in September 2020 when discussing his conversations with author Bob Woodward on nuclear weapons. First of all, I have the right to do it, I’m the president, so I have the right to do it. I’m the only one, I’m the only one allowed.

In September, CNNs KFile reported that Trump had previously called for lengthy prison sentences for those who mishandled classified information.

