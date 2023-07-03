Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) | Imran Khan launches party flag raising campaign against ‘fascist’ government’s oppressive tactics





Ousted Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan resumed his political activities on Monday by launching his party’s flag raising campaign, calling for the full participation of his supporters in the face of the “fascist” government’s oppressive tactics against him.

It is the first political activity of the Pakistani party Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) after the violent May 9 riots which broke out in the country following the arrest of Khan in a corruption case. The head of the PTI was subsequently freed and has been released on bail in over 140 cases of terrorism, violence, blasphemy, corruption and murder.

Taking to Twitter, Khan said, “The harder they tried to suppress Pakistan’s biggest and only federal party, the more the people of Pakistan support it.” “Let’s show the fascists by flying the PTI flag that nothing will stop us from pursuing our mission of Haqeeqi Azadi (true freedom),” Khan tweeted.

The official PTI party Twitter account also posted videos showing people “actively participating in the campaign”. The federal government under Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif of the Pakistani Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has pledged to punish those involved in the anti-government protests under strict army law.

Although the PTI anticipates police action against those who raise its flag, it is also ready to face it, a party leader told PTI.

“Through this campaign, we will try to break down the environment of fear that the fascist government and its handlers (the establishment) have instilled among the people under the guise of the May 9 incidents,” he said.

More or less, all PTI activists and leaders have gone underground, fearing action by the police and military establishment, and the party anticipates a police crackdown on those who raise its flag.

Thousands of party activists, including leaders and women, are jailed, mostly in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces, for their alleged involvement in the vandalism of dozens of military and public buildings during the May 9 violence.

The Pakistan Army is currently trying 102 PTI militants under military laws. Khan was placed under house arrest at his residence in Lahore, as the police do not allow anyone to see him.

Widespread violence erupted in Pakistan after the former prime minister was arrested by paramilitaries inside the High Court in Islamabad on May 9. He was later released on bail.

More than 20 military installations and public buildings, including Rawalpindi’s military headquarters, were damaged or burnt down during violent protests following Khan’s arrest.

Khan, 70, was ousted from power in April last year after losing a vote of no confidence in his leadership, which he said was part of a US-led plot on targeting because of its independent foreign policy decisions on Russia, China and Afghanistan.

