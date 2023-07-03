Walt Nauta impeachment delays could hurt Jack Smith’s plans for Donald Trump trial





Donald Trump’s co-defendant in the classified documents case, Walt Nauta, should have already been arrested. That arraignment should finally take place on Thursday, but those slight delays can add up in a case where timing is everything.

Remember, Judge Aileen Cannon originally set a trial date for August. But as I noted at the time, that debut date was never going to happen. On the contrary, Special Counsel Jack Smith’s December request is probably the first realistic date and even that is far from guaranteed.

While Trump was arraigned in Miami nearly a month ago, Nautas’ arraignment was delayed so he could get a proper attorney. Trump’s aide needed an attorney admitted to the Florida District where he and the former president were charged. But last week, when Nauta was due to be arraigned after the initial deadline, he still did not have a suitable lawyer and the arraignment was again pushed back to Thursday.

Thursday was supposed to be the date Trump was due to respond to Smiths’ December trial date request. But with Nautas’ latest delay, Cannon pushed back the response deadline to July 10 on Friday. suspicious.

It’s still early days, but Cannon has done nothing in the criminal case that, under any precedent, would justify her withdrawal and it’s hard to see how her pushing back against the defense response goes back a few days changes that. But, with Nauta finally set to be arraigned this week, how she responds to any further delay attempts will be telling, as will her reaction to the defendants’ response to Smiths’ December trial date request, once they will have finally weighed.

To what extent the defendants are seeking to push the trial past December and what Cannon is allowing could shed light on the extent to which Nautas’ pre-array delay has helped the defense.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.msnbc.com/deadline-white-house/deadline-legal-blog/walt-nauta-arraignment-trump-classified-docs-rcna92343 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos