Conservative donor accused of using legal threats of intimidation to suppress report | Conservatives

A major Tory donor has been accused of using legal threats of intimidation to suppress a report by former Labor MP Margaret Hodge which alleged he was mired in an international corruption scandal.

Speaking in the House of Commons on Thursday, former Conservative cabinet minister David Davis accused Mohamed Amersi of effectively silencing Hodge, chairman of the All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) on Anti-Corruption and Responsible Taxation.

The Tory donor, who funded Boris Johnson’s campaign to become Prime Minister, is suing the BBC and unsuccessfully sued former Tory MP Charlotte Leslie.

Amersi called the comments grossly misleading and misleading.

Losing Our Moral Compass, a report by the APPG Chairman on tackling corruption and responsible taxation on corrupt money and politics, was published last year by Kings College London (KCL) , where Hodge is a visiting professor.

Davis told deputies he was removed after Amersi, through his attorneys Carter-Ruck, claimed two sections about him were highly libelous, reserving the right to sue.

The former cabinet minister read the excerpts on Amersi from the report, which Hodge said she intended to republish in full, claiming privilege (a defense against libel, which reports on parliamentary proceedings attract) .

Relevant sections included details of a 2021 joint investigation by the Guardian and the BBC based on the leaked Pandora documents, which described how Amersi advised the structure of a deal that later turned out to be a bribe of 220 million dollars (162 million) for the daughter of then president of Uzbekistan.

Citing Hodges’ report, Davis said the leak shed light on how Amersi allegedly used [British Virgin Islands]Tokyo-based companies to profit from apparently corrupt deals between a Swedish telecommunications giant and a key power broker to the kleptocratic regime in Uzbekistan.

The second section of Davis read that Amersi’s comments, also previously reported, seem [sic] to confirm that political donations can have a sinister purpose, after describing his frustrations with what he called access capitalism.

Amersi has previously admitted to buying access from Prince Charles and has donated 750,000 (including his wife’s contributions) to the Conservative Party since 2017. He claims to have paid 250,000 to become a member of the party advisory council which has regular meetings with Boris Johnson and leading cabinet members.

Davis said KCL should have stood up to Amersi but was bullied with the threat of legal action, unknown to the universities. Amersi is suing the BBC and Davis claimed he threatened to sue other publications as well.