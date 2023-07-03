PM Modi chairs the Council of Ministers meeting | India News







After the meeting, the Prime Minister said he had a “fruitful meeting” with the Council of Ministers, during which views on various policy-related issues were exchanged. NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Fashion chaired a meeting of the Council of Ministers at the Pragati Maidan Convention Center in the nation’s capital on Monday.After the meeting, the Prime Minister said he had a “fruitful meeting” with the Council of Ministers, during which views on various policy-related issues were exchanged. Sources said that Prime Minister Modi has instructed his Council of Ministers to do everything in the next nine months to inform people about the various development works carried out by the Center over the past nine years.

They said a presentation was made at the meeting on India’s likely growth path in a host of areas, ranging from infrastructure to budget size, until 2047 when it will celebrate the centenary of its independence.

This will put India among the leading countries in the world, they said.

Prime Minister Modi has described the era until 2047 as “Amrit Kaal” (golden age) for the country.

The sources said the prime minister took note of the global challenges and hailed the country’s development.

A number of secretaries representing different ministries, including foreign affairs and defence, spoke at the meeting in which Prime Minister Modi’s recent state visit to the United States was also highlighted for his unprecedented success as the prime minister spoke with President Joe Biden all three days of his stay in Washington DC, the sources said.

His visit to Egypt was also highlighted during the meeting which lasted almost four and a half hours.

It was also discussed how to properly implement the budget allocations, the sources said, noting that Prime Minister Modi stressed that the G20 meeting would be held at the Pragati Maidan Convention Centre.

During the meeting of the Council of Ministers, certain ministries usually make a presentation of their work, with the Prime Minister giving his point of view.

The meeting took place amid increased buzz over a likely Cabinet reshuffle following a series of meetings of the ruling BJP’s top brass.

What has added to the buzz of the reshuffle is that the run-up to the monsoon session of parliament, which starts from July 20, could be the last window for such an exercise.

(With agency contributions)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/india/pm-modi-chairs-meeting-of-council-of-ministers/articleshow/101457662.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos