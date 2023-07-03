Rudy Giuliani testified for Eight House at the DOJ on January 6 Probe: Report – Rolling Stone





Special Counsel Jack Smith’s investigation into efforts to keep the former president in office continues to progress, according to a new Wall Street Journal report

The Justice Department has already indicted Donald Trump for handling classified documents after leaving the White House. He could soon indict him on charges related to his efforts to stay in the White House despite losing the 2020 election. The Wall Street Journal reported on Monday that Special Counsel Jack Smith is now focusing on the post legal team. -election of the former president.

Smith reportedly issued subpoenas to conspiracy theorist Sidney Powell; Emily Newman, a lawyer who worked with Powell; and Mike Roman, an agent working with Trump’s campaign who sent lawyers to undecided states ahead of the 2020 election. Prosecutors also questioned witnesses about lawyers Jenna Ellis and Kenneth Chesebro, who also worked on the efforts. to cancel the election, according to the WSJ.

CNN reported last week that Rudy Giuliani recently spoke with federal investigators to investigate efforts to nullify the election. The WSJ notes that Giuliani spoke with Smith’s team for about eight hours and that prosecutors were particularly interested in a now infamous Oval Office meeting in which Powell tried to convince Trump to have the voting machines seized. by the army. The House Jan. 6 committee secured a never-issued executive order for the military to seize the machines, dated Dec. 16, two days before Powell presented the plan to the president.

Hours after meeting Powell, Trump tweeted “Big protest in DC Jan 6th. Be there, it’s going to be wild!

Prosecutors also reportedly questioned Giuliani about John Eastman, the lawyer who orchestrated the proxy voter program that collapsed when Vice President Mike Pence certified the Electoral College results on January 6 (and also because it was illegal). Jeffrey Clark, the former DOJ official whom Trump was considering elevating to attorney general to help overturn the election, and Mark Meadows, Trump’s former and last chief of staff, have previously testified in one or both of Smith’s surveys. Rolling Stone reported in June that Trump’s team suspected Meadows of exposing the former president. Tendency

It’s unclear if or when Smith will bring charges against Trump or any of his allies who worked to keep him in office before the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Smith’s team has certainly been busy talking to witnesses, including two bogus voters who made a deal to cooperate.

Smith isn’t even the only prosecutor who could indict Trump for working to overturn the election. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is expected to press charges as part of his office’s investigation into efforts to overturn the results in Georgia. The former president’s name may or may not appear at the top of the indictment, but any potential charges are unlikely to prevent another confrontation with President Biden. The Messenger reported on Monday how Trump’s current indictments — in New York for falsifying business records and by the DOJ for his handling of classified documents — are actually helping his chances of landing the Republican nomination.

