Xi Jinping’s speech could be decisive for Putin

Putin is weakened after the rebellion of the Wagner mercenary group. His appearance at a summit meeting with Xi and Modi is therefore closely watched. Putin depends on Xi.Image: Keystone An article by This is his first major appearance after the Wagner Uprising: Russian President Vladimir Putin will take part in a summit meeting with other heads of state on Tuesday. This is reported by various media, including the CNN news channel. Accordingly, the meeting is organized by a Russian-Chinese security association, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), and takes place every year. Unusually, the summit will be held online. Host India likely wants to avoid too much support from Russia, especially as President Narendra Modi only recently met with US President Joe Biden. For Putin, this participation means a lot, because after members of the Wagner mercenary group marched armed towards Moscow last week, he is also under pressure at home: Duma deputies call for tougher action against the insurgents, Western experts say the uprising is a sign of weakness. Xi’s speech could be decisive for Putin Experts therefore assume that Putin intends to use the summit meeting to convince his allies that he is still pulling the strings in Russia. This demonstration of power is important in order to be able to continue to count on the support or at least the restraint of the heads of state present in the war against Ukraine. China in particular is playing a role here. Shortly before the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Xi Jinping and Putin had stressed that they were cultivating a friendship without borders. So far, China has supported Russia diplomatically and economically, accusing NATO of provoking the conflict. At the same time, China does not want to completely break with Europe, so Xi’s behavior at the summit is crucial. A clear commitment to Russia could strengthen Putin. But it’s unclear if Xi is ready to give one in his speech on Tuesday. China is in a difficult position in this regard, Yasuhiro Matsuda, a professor at the University of Tokyo, told CNN. The SCO was founded in 2001 by China, Russia and several former Soviet countries in Central Asia to fight terrorism and promote border security. In a bid to counter Western influence, Xi and Putin have been able to significantly expand the organization in recent years. This should continue this year. Iran is set to become a full member this year after the country signed a declaration of commitment at last year’s summit. Belarus has also been invited as an observer state and may soon aim for full membership, experts say. (t-online, fho)

