Is Dr Uzma Khan’s land in Layyah worth 6 billion rupees?





Former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s sister, Dr Uzma Khan, is in possession of 5,261 earth canals in Layyah, Punjab, worth Rs 6 billion, alleges several posts online, as well as a local anti-corruption body.

The allegation is incorrect. The real value of the land is around Rs130 to Rs500 million.

Claim

On June 11, a Twitter user wrote that Uzma Khan and her husband were accused of fraudulently acquiring 5,261 kanals of land worth Rs 6 billion for only Rs 130 million.

The tweet has been retweeted over 120 times and liked nearly 250 times, to date.

On June 11, the Punjab Anti-Corruption Establishment also tweeted a complaint filed against Dr Uzma Khan and her husband, which claimed that a mega corruption scandal of the former prime minister’s family had come to light.

Dr. Uzma Khan and her husband bought 5,261 kanals of land worth around Rs.6 billion by counterfeiting for just Rs.130 million, the document reads.

(An officer from the Punjab government’s Anti-Corruption Establishment has confirmed that the Twitter account above belongs to his department).

Identical text was also shared by other Twitter users here and here.

Do

The current market price of 5,261 kanals of land in Chaubara area of ​​Layyah is around 131-500 million rupees and not 6 billion rupees, several real estate agents, government officials and residents of the region.

Two residents of Nawan Kot village said, on condition of anonymity, that if a landowner does not have a possession document, he can sell the land for Rs 200,000 per acre, or Rs 25,000 per canal.

Using the above land rate, the value of 5,261 land channels comes to about Rs 131 million.

The same was confirmed by two estate agents in the area adding that if a land owner has legal possession and proper land documents, he/she can sell the land up to Rs 800,000 per acre or Rs 100,000 per canal .

If this rate is taken, then the value of the land, which Dr. Uzma Khan acquired in 2021, will be worth more than 500 million rupees today.

Geo Fact Check also spoke to a local revenue official, who estimated the Deputy Commissioner’s land rate in the area to be around Rs 190,000 to Rs 290,000 per acre depending on the nature of the land.

Geo Fact Check then contacted Zia ul Haq, the Regional Director of the Dera Ghazi Khan Anti-Corruption Establishment, to ask him why a charge of Rs 6 billion was brought against Uzma Khan when the price of the land varied between 130 million rupees and 500 rupees. million.

Maybe your information [about the exact value of the land] is okay, he said over the phone, but this case is not just about the price of the land, but also about fraud, tampering and embezzlement.

Haq did not elaborate how the alleged fraud and forgery charges amounted to Rs 6 billion.

Geo Fact Check then contacted another official at the Layyah anti-corruption establishment. Sarfraz Khan, the circle officer, could also not confirm how the value of the land was determined at Rs 6 billion. This is the information that was provided to us. This case is still under investigation, he said over the phone.

Geo Fact Check will not comment on allegations that the land was purchased fraudulently as this is under ongoing investigation by anti-corruption agencies.

With additional reporting by Fayyaz Hussain.

Follow us on @GeoFactCheck. If our readers find any errors, we encourage them to contact us at [email protected]

