Erdogan blames riots in France on institutional racism and Islamophobia





Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday blamed France’s nationwide riots on institutional racism, Islamophobia and France’s colonial past. France has been rocked by a nationwide wave of protests and riots sparked by the police killing of a 17-year-old of Algerian descent on Tuesday. Erdogan said: Especially in countries known for their colonial past, cultural racism has morphed into institutional racism, in comments carried by state media HaberTurk. He said: At the root of the events that began in France is the social architecture built by this mentality. Most of the immigrants condemned to live in systematically oppressed ghettos are Muslims. The Turkish President added: Violence unfortunately gave birth to violence and triggered today’s events. He warned French authorities to take note: The street cannot be the way to seek justice. However, it is clear that the authorities must also learn the lessons of the social explosion. Civil unrest in France, compounded by allegations of over-policing in marginalized communities, has led to bans on protests in several cities, travel warnings and new arguments about racial bias in law enforcement. The chaotic riots saw protesters torch vehicles, vandalize buildings and engage in violent clashes with riot police. This crisis has forced President Emmanuel Macron to call an emergency ministerial meeting, as he strives to mend societal fractures and unify the nation during his second term. Protesters held up signs proclaiming “police are killing” and many government structures were damaged, reflecting widespread resentment over racial prejudice. Widespread violence in mainland France and its overseas territories led French authorities to unleash a crackdown, deploying more than 40,000 police across the country. Thousands of people were arrested and hundreds of law enforcement officers were injured. Learn more: France experiences fifth night of riots amid signs of abating violence Troubles in France: Macron says social media is fueling copycat violence amid riots Unrest in France: Prime Minister says all options are being considered to restore order Riots in France: President Macron postpones his state visit to Germany

