Larry Elder ready to be Donald Trump’s running mate: ‘I’ll take the call’





Larry Elder told Newsweek he would “take the call” if Donald Trump or Ron DeSantis offered to make him their 2024 running mate.

The conservative commentator-turned-presidential hopeful has urged Republicans to ‘unite behind a candidate with a last name other than Trump’ in order to ‘win in November 2024’, despite describing himself as a ‘big fan’ of the former president.

Polls indicate Trump has a commanding lead with likely Republican primary voters, with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis second and other candidates, including Elder, trailing. However, the former president is facing charges for his alleged mishandling of classified documents, as well as commercial fraud charges over allegations he paid money to adult film actress Stormy Daniels before the 2016 presidential election. Trump pleaded not guilty to all charges in both cases.

Former US President Donald Trump (L) on June 27, 2023 and Larry Elder on the same date. Elder says he’ll “take the call” if Trump offers him as his running mate. Scott Eisen/Getty Images; Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

When asked by Newsweek if he would consider being Trump’s running mate, Elder replied, “I’m running for president, I’m not running for vice president, I’m not running for a cabinet position. However, in the unlikely event, I’m not the party’s nominee, and if Trump or DeSantis or any of the other people call and ask me to be vice president, I’ll take the call. I don’t won’t let him go to voicemail.

Elder described himself as a ‘big fan of Donald Trump’, who he supported in 2016 and 2020, but said the ex-president had been ‘attacked’ so many times he would find it hard to do appeal to the main voters.

“Here’s the thing; I believe there are so many swing voters in swing states who wouldn’t vote for the man if he walked on water,” Elder said. “In fact, they would accuse him of not being able to swim. I have no idea what to do with Trump’s Derangement Syndrome – maybe one day someone will develop a vaccine.

“I think at some point in this long process Republican voters are realizing that to win in November 2024 they’re going to have to unite behind a candidate whose last name is other than Trump, but for whom a enough swing voters and swing states will vote that we can win in November 2024, and I argue that I am that person,” he said.

Elder used an appearance on Tucker Carlson’s now-canceled Fox News show to announce his presidential bid in April. He is currently trying to raise the 40,000 individual donations needed to participate in the first Republican National Committee debate, which is due to take place in August.

In 2021, Elder was elected second when California Governor Gavin Newsom was challenged in a recall election. Ahead of the election, President Biden denounced Elder, calling him a “Donald Trump clone”.

Referring to President Joe Biden, who has announced he will run again in 2024, Elder told Newsweek: “He has obvious cognitive decline – he fumbles, he mumbles, he can’t read teleprompters, he doesn’t know where he is is that he is falling.

When asked if Biden was fit to serve as president, he added: “I don’t think so, no, and it’s not his age, it’s his fitness. My dad passed away at 95. Until the last months of his life, my dad was sharp as a tac, funny, witty, smart, so it’s all about endurance Your ability, your acumen, and Joe Biden the clearly lost.

Newsweek contacted Donald Trump via the press contact form on his official website for comment.

Republican presidential primaries are due to begin in February 2024, with the winner confirmed at the Republican National Convention the following July.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/larry-elder-donald-trump-running-mate-2024-election-1809851

