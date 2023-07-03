Indonesian president seeks to deepen economic ties with Australia

BILL BIRTLES, JOURNALIST: On the crowded streets of Indonesian cities, electric vehicles are becoming more and more common.

Despite the lack of charging stations, the electric vehicle boom is happening in part thanks to a push from the Indonesian government.

Cleaning up the haze that engulfs cities like Jakarta is motivation. Raising the country to greater wealth and development, another.

DR DINNA PRAPTO RAHARJA, BINUS UNIVERSITY: Indonesia is known as a commodity exporter, just like Australia, and we want to make sure that becomes history and not part of Indonesia’s future.

BILL BIRTLES: While both countries send a lot of key battery minerals mainly to China, Indonesia is increasingly processing raw inputs first to create jobs and grow the industry.

During his visit this week, President Joko Widodo will push for Australia to get in on the electric vehicle action.

DINNA PRAPTO RAHARJA: Maybe Australians don’t really think about producing their own batteries inside the country yet because you don’t have a lot of population to consider compared to Indonesia.

For the Indonesians, for Joko Widodo, creating jobs, especially on the islands, for the locals, was part of his promise.

BILL BIRTLES: Indonesia needs Australian lithium, and the two countries could control the global nickel trade with their huge reserves if they worked together.

Business leader George Iwan Marantika is in Australia for the presidential visit and believes a deal on critical minerals will be announced this week.

GEORGE IWAN MARANTIKA, INDONESIA AUSTRALIA BUSINESS COUNCIL: Obviously minerals are a strategic element in this regard and that is lithium. Indonesia has nickel, so we can work together on how to build an economic alliance.

BILL BIRTLES: The push for electric vehicles is a rare bright spot for an economic relationship that many consider disappointing.

Despite having almost 300 million people next door, Indonesia is not even in the top ten for exports or imports from Australia.

GEORGE IWAN MARANTIKA: In terms of what’s going on right now, I think it’s going well, obviously it could increase but there could be a saturation point.

Let’s say, from a commodity perspective, from Australia to Indonesia, how far can you go, right, in terms of iron ore, cattle, beef. I think we can increase yeah, but how much more?

BILL BIRTLES: Another area where a potential boost is in the defensive relationship.

In May, Defense Minister Richard Marles sought to push forward an improved cooperation agreement which Australia hopes could involve reciprocal access to the base as a sign of deepening trust.

RICHARD MARLES, DEFENSE MINISTER (June 5): We want to see greater opportunities for our defense forces to work together, to train together, to use each other’s facilities.

BILL BIRTLES: But Indonesia is cautious of being seen as taking sides in regional disputes and analyst Dr Dinna Prapto Raharja says Jakarta has been lukewarm towards Australia’s plan to acquire powered submarines nuclear power in the United States and the United Kingdom.

DINNA PRAPTO RAHARJA: The fact that Australia is developing bilateral defense cooperation with the United States and the United Kingdom presents another conundrum for Indonesia.

But Indonesia really hopes that Australia will somehow remember that trust in the region is really, really important.

BILL BIRTLES: They first met as leaders after Anthony Albanese’s election victory last year, and they are likely to see personal displays of mutual trust again this week in Sydney.

But not for too long. Election fever is in the air in Indonesia with eight months until the nation votes to choose Joko Widodos’ replacement.

Because of Joko Widodos’ enduring personality, the leading candidates vying to replace him are largely committed to continuing his legacy. This should mean stable relations with Australia and the region, but Indonesian elections can be very unpredictable.

Nationalism is likely to figure strongly as the campaign heats up, but most believe a change at the Jakarta palace should not rock the boat with Indonesian neighbours.

GEORGE IWAN MARANTIKA: I would say the future is quite bright for Indonesia and Australia, but obviously we have to work on it.