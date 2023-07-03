Politics
Prime Minister chairs Cabinet meeting and takes stock of performance
In a review of the performance of central ministers in light of the upcoming legislative and general elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting of his Council of Ministers at the newly built convention center in Pragati Maidan on Monday.
Parliament is also due to hold its monsoon session from 20efrom July 11 to 11eAugust. The government is currently drafting the agenda for the next session and responding to opposition objections to the Uniform Civil Code (UCC).
According to sources, during the cabinet meeting, Prime Minister Modi heard some ministers report on the performance of their departments in implementing various central programs. The meeting is likely to send an important political message in view of the upcoming electoral battles.
The Cabinet meeting took place after recent consultations between senior party leaders and Interior Minister Amit Shah at the Prime Ministers Residence on 28eJune.
BJP Chairman JP Nadda is expected to hold in-depth discussions with 6 party state unitseJuly. Rregional meetings of three zones – east, north and south are scheduled for July 6, 7 and 8.
Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana and Mizoram will have Assembly polls ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
The party is aggressively preparing for electoral battles and projecting the Government’s multi-sectoral achievements in several areas, including those that benefit the common people, disadvantaged and deprived groups, and living comforts.
The government and the ruling party have employed ministers and senior party leaders to counter opposition attacks and to publicize the government’s work under Mr. Modis as widely as possible.
The last meeting of the Council of Ministers of the Union took place in January, before the presentation of the budget of the Union.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
