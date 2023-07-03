Imran Khan denounces the Pakistani government in his address to the nation





NNA | Updated: July 3, 2023 10:33 PM IST

Islamabad [Pakistan], Jul 03 (ANI): Attacking the Shehbaz Sharif government, former Prime Minister and President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI), Imran, alleged that the administration had “devised a plan” to put him in prison and the whole episode that He addressed the country, where he also denied any wrongdoing in all the corruption cases against him. Addressing the nation, former Prime Minister Imran Khan said: “I want the nation to know was done to arrest me based on false and baseless cases. A lawyer is killed in Quetta and without any investigation or evidence. Shahbaz Sharif’s adviser goes on TV the same day and says the murder was committed by Imran Khan and later the video of the same lawyer’s widow shows who did it.” “This is not politics…this is jihad. We are all slaves,” Imran Khan added. On May 9 this year, former Prime Minister and Chairman of PTI Imran Khan was arrested from within the High Court of Islamabad by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for corruption in relation to the Al-Qadir Trust , which he owns alongside his wife, Bushra Bibi. After Khan’s arrest, his party called for protests, which turned violent in many places. The administration resorted to repression and numerous arrests were made across the country. Those accused of the May 9 violence are tried by military courts. “On 9th May, I was arrested as a terrorist by Islamabad High Court while on bail, and after that the cases piled up as the Supreme Court also declared this arrest unlawful . Is someone going to answer?” Khan asked during his address. wives and children of the family?” Before his speech, Imran Khan called on the audience to show “defiance” and stand up for “Haqeeqi Azadi” (true democracy). “Let us all raise the PTI flag to show defiance to those trying to crush Pakistan’s largest and only federal party through this current reign of terror. We defend our Haqeeqi Azadi. he said on Twitter before the address. Slamming the government’s Shehbaz Sharif during his address, Khan said that if brought before a public court, he can prove that his entire arrest was “pre-planned”. me in a public hearing on a televised address. I’m going to prove that this was all pre-planned. The way I was chosen from there. It was pre-planned for the provocation. Later, when people reacted, it was used to crush the party (PTI), because the party was not bogged down,” he added. to, no one even talks about it, and in France only one person was shot and sees what happens. This is called a free nation.” Imran Khan accused the Pakistani government of destroying all institutions in the country and gave an “explanation” denying any wrongdoing in the Al-Qadir case, the Toshakhana case and the land scam.-corruption case on Bushra Bibi alleging that a road was built in his village. They also closed the case on me and my sister. These “duffers” say that as prime minister, I got them land worth PKR 6 million at cheaper rates. But, look at the check numbers. The first check was given on April 25, 2022. The other check is June 2. And I was no longer prime minister since April 9,” he said. The PTI chairman further said that in the Al-Qadir case, not a penny could have gone to see Imran Khan or Bushra Bibi as they happen to be the trustees of the charitable trust.” In the Al-Qadir case, the firm received a proposal that if a case between a Malik Riaz family and a British crime agency is settled and kept confidential from the cabinet, 190 million pounds will come to Pakistan. But if it is not kept confidential, Pakistan will have to prove its position in court. The case would have lasted 5-6 years, and we (Pakistan) have a very bad track record in foreign affairs, and have already lost cases worth more than $100 million,” he said. Imran Khan added: “If they allege money laundering here, what stops them? The money has arrived in Pakistan. It was a unanimous decision adopted by the cabinet. They also accuse that I did this for the benefit of Al-Qadir University which is a charitable foundation. But, in a charitable trust, not a penny can go to the trustees, which includes me and Queen Bushra.” The Al-Qadir Trust case alleges that the head of the PTI and his wife, Bushra Bibi, obtained billions of rupees and land worth hundreds of dollars channels of a real estate company for legalizing 50 billion PKR which was identified and returned to the country by the UK under the previous PTI government, according to the report by The News International He also claimed that Toshakhana’s gifts were sold ‘by the rules’ and everything was declared in FDR.” According to the law, when the Prime Minister, the President, the Chief of the Army receives gifts, they go to Toshakhana, where they are valued. It is done through an FDR, with an initial value and then an expertise. If there is excess value, they give the opportunity to buy. It is the rule. By virtue of this, I have taken many gifts and refused others. Everything I sold is FBR declared and subject to capital gains tax. What’s wrong here? Also, in this case, NAB, Electoral Commission and FIR are also filed. It is simply not possible that there are three cases pending on the same issue,” he added. The case concerns allegations that the former prime minister “deliberately withheld” details of the gifts he he kept Toshaskhana – a repository where gifts given to government officials by foreign officials are kept – during his tenure as Prime Minister and the proceeds of their reported sales.(ANI)

