Zuckerberg wants to sell headphones in China despite past criticism: WSJ





Meta is in talks with Chinese tech company Tencent to bring its VR headsets to the country, The WSJ reported.

But CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s past criticism of China policies could throw his plans into question.

Zuckerberg has previously criticized China for restricting free speech and stealing intellectual property. Loading Something is loading. < attributetype="xml" attributename="transform" type="rotate" from="0 25 25" to="360 25 25" dur="0.6s" repeatcount="indefinite"/> Thanks for recording! Access your favorite topics in a personalized feed on the go.



download app

Mark Zuckerberg is unlikely to receive a royal welcome in China like the one Elon Musk received in May anytime soon. Meta is reportedly in talks with Chinese tech giant Tencent Holdings to bring its Quest virtual reality headsets to the country, The Wall Street Journal first reported. The company has been trying to break into China since 2021, when Zuckerberg asked why Apple and Tesla are allowed to sell their products in the country, but Meta isn’t, according to the Journal. But Zuckerberg’s efforts to convince Chinese government officials could be overshadowed by his past criticism of China, posing a potential obstacle to his virtual reality projects. In 2019 at Georgetown University, a decade after China banned Facebook over accusations that the platform violated China’s censorship rules, Zuckerberg criticized China for limiting the freedom of expression with its strict media regulations, known to experts as The Great Firewall. Zuckerberg specifically criticized China for blocking its residents from posting political content related to pro-Hong Kong activism on TikTok, which he said could set a dangerous precedent for the internet as a whole. “While our services like WhatsApp are used by protesters and activists everywhere due to strong encryption and privacy protections, on TikTok, the China-based app that is rapidly growing globally, mentions of those same protests are censored, even here in the United States,” Zuckerberg said of the 2019 speech. “Is this the internet we want?” In that same speech, Zuckerberg said he feared China’s values ​​would spread to other parts of the world. “China is building its own Internet that is driven by very different values ​​and is now exporting its vision of the Internet to other countries,” Zuckerberg said. “Ten years ago, almost all of the major Internet platforms were American. Today, six of the top ten are Chinese.” A year later, Zuckerberg reprimanded the Chinese government again, this time The Chinese History of Intellectual Property Theft. “I think it’s well documented that the Chinese government is stealing technology from American companies,” Zuckerberg said during a congressional hearing in 2020. Now Zuckerberg needs those same officials he criticized, but Meta’s past efforts to convince Chinese authorities have failed, such as in 2016, when he proposed a tool of censorship to enter the country. “I wanted our services in China because I believe in connecting the whole world,” he said during his 2019 speech. “I worked hard to make that happen. But we never able to agree on what it would take to operate there, and they never let us in.” If Zuckerberg is successful this time and Quest headsets enter the Chinese market, it could be a boon for the company. But only time will tell if Zuckerberg’s plans to bring his virtual reality technology to the country will become a real reality. Meta and Tencent did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment before publication.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businessinsider.com/meta-quest-vr-headsets-china-despite-mark-zuckerberg-criticisms-wsj-2023-7 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos