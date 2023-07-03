What is conversion therapy and will it be banned?





The government promised to ban conversion therapy five years ago (Brian Lawless/PA) Five years have passed since the government announced its intention to ban conversion therapy. Here’s what’s happened since: What is conversion therapy? Professional therapy bodies in the UK have united to denounce conversion therapy (Anna Gowthorpe/PA) The UK Council for Psychotherapy defines it as an umbrella term for therapy based on the assumption that any sexual orientation or gender identity is inherently preferable to any other, and attempts to change or remove the sexual orientation or gender identity of kind of someone based on that. He said conversion therapy is sometimes referred to as restorative therapy, gay healing therapy or sexual orientation and gender change efforts, and that all major professional therapy bodies in the UK have come together to denounce the therapy of conversion, seeing it as unethical and potentially harmful. When was a ban announced? Former Prime Minister Theresa May has described conversion therapy as abhorrent (Charles McQuillan/PA) The government first announced its intention to ban so-called gay healing conversion therapies in 2018 as part of its LGBT action plan. Then Prime Minister Theresa May said at the time: I was shocked that conversion therapy was still going on. I think it’s abhorrent and I think it has no place in modern Britain. So why is it still not banned? Boris Johnson dropped plans for legislation in 2022 (Victoria Jones/PA) The government has said the bill must not inadvertently criminalize parents or clinicians who need to be able to have legitimate conversations with children and young adults in gender distress. When the government initially announced its consultation on banning conversion therapy, its universal proposals aimed to protect all LGBT (lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender) people. In March 2022, then-Prime Minister Boris Johnson scrapped the plans for the legislation, with a government spokesman saying at the time that he would examine how the existing law could be applied more effectively and explore new options. other measures. Within hours, a backlash forced a retreat and a senior government source reportedly said legislation would be included in the Queens speech. Mr Johnson is said to have changed his mind after seeing the reaction to the previous announcement. He defended the decision not to include trans people, saying there were complexities and sensitivities that needed to be resolved. Critics told the government to stop making pathetic apologies, protesters took to the streets and so many LGBT+ groups pulled out of the government’s landmark LGBT conference that it had to be cancelled. What is the situation now? Earlier this year Michelle Donelan, then secretary of state for digital, culture, media and sport, said the conversion therapy bill will protect everyone, including those targeted in because of their sexuality or transgender. She described it as a complex area, adding that legislation must not, through lack of clarity, harm the growing number of children and young adults in gender distress, by inadvertently criminalizing or chilling legitimate conversations. that parents or clinicians can have with their children. . What are other organizations saying? Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is said to have the bill and review it before publishing it (Jacob King/PA) The British Psychological Society, which supports a ban, has warned that legislation must make a clear distinction between so-called conversion therapy and normal ethical practice. He added that legislation should not prevent psychological and medical professionals who are trained and competent to work with transgender and gender-questioning youth from engaging in identity exploration or performing a clinical assessment of fitness for medical intervention. Dr Adrian James, president of the Royal College of Psychiatrists, has previously described conversion therapy as a harmful, demeaning and discriminatory practice that seeks to correct something that does not need to correct sexual orientation, identity and /or a person’s gender expression. LGBT+ charity Stonewall said a ban must not contain loopholes that would allow abuse to continue through the backdoor, whether via the idea that people can consent to abuse, exemptions for medical settings or any other exclusion. It was reported by ITV in June that the bill had been sent to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak who was reviewing the exact wording of the bill before publishing it. A government spokesperson said the bill will be considered by a committee during this parliamentary session, which will allow for in-depth analysis and a challenge to test the policy and drafting and ensure we address any risk unintended impacts.

