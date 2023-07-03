Imran urges IHC CJ to recuse himself from Toshakhana case





Former Prime Minister and President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Imran Khan, on Monday expressed his lack of confidence in the bench of judges hearing the Toshakhana (gift filing) case, which includes the judge in Head of Islamabad High Court (IHC), Aamer Farooq, Express News reported.

The PTI president filed the request through his lawyer at the IHC, expressing concerns that the bench might not be able to operate in a fair and impartial manner. He requested that the Chief Justice recuse himself from hearing the high-profile case and transfer it to another court.

Read more: Government releases Toshakhana’s 21-year record

On November 22 last year, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) sent reference Toshakhana to the Magistrate Court for filing criminal charges against the PTI leader under Sections 137, 170 and 167 of the Act. 2017 election.

The citation was sent to court a month after a bench of four ECP members unanimously said Imran had misled officials about gifts he had received from foreign dignitaries during his tenure. term of Prime Minister.

On March 30, the trial was adjourned until April 29 due to the Ramazan and Eid holidays. However, on April 4, the Election Supervisor asked the court to set an earlier date for hearing the case and the court decided on April 8 to hear the ECP’s request on April 11.

Meanwhile, 10 cases filed in Islamabad local court against Imran Khan have been transferred to the court complex. A notification in this regard has also been published.

Two cases filed in Shahzad Town and Tarnol police stations will be heard tomorrow. Cases filed at Karachi Company, Kohsar, Ramna, Secretariat, Margalla and Khanna police stations would also be heard on Tuesday.

Reference Toshakhana

Official documents revealed in April that Imran and his wife kept 52 free gifts worth millions “without paying a single penny”.

The list of Toshakhana gifts received by ex-Prime Minister Imran between August 2018 and December 2021 had remained secret during his tenure, making the situation scandalous to reports of concealment of information from the tax authorities.

The Toshakhana is a department in the Cabinet Division that keeps records of valuable gifts given to leaders, parliamentarians and civil servants by heads of other governments, states and foreign dignitaries as signs of goodwill.

The government at the time took the position that disclosing any information related to Toshakhana would jeopardize international ties.

The gift list showed that the other valuables were kept by the couple after paying a small fee, well below the assessed value.

From seven luxurious Rolex watches and other expensive timepieces to gold and diamond jewelry, including multiple necklaces, bracelets, rings, multiple diamond chains, an expensive pen and cufflinks worth millions, dinner sets, perfumes and an Oud perfume, the couple kept all that different states of the world had to offer in Pakistan.

The most precious gift was presented by Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman during Imran’s first-ever visit to the kingdom. However, ironically, the 85 million rupees Graff wristwatch was kept by the former Prime Minister paying only 20 million rupees.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://tribune.com.pk/story/2424504/imran-urges-ihc-cj-to-recuse-himself-from-toshakhana-case The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos