Worrying sign: Legal experts say Jack Smith is ‘closer’ after breaking into Trump’s inner circle





Special Counsel Jack Smith’s team interviewed witnesses about a call in which former President Donald Trump pressured former Arizona Governor Doug Ducey to overturn his election defeat of 2020 and showed an interest in Trump’s “efforts to enlist” former Vice President Mike Pence to help him. , according to the Washington Post.

In late 2020, Trump urged Ducey to find enough fraudulent votes to undo his small loss in the state, three sources told the Post, echoing his call for Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to “find” the necessary votes. to also reverse its loss in this state.

Trump also repeatedly asked Pence to call Ducey and urge him to find evidence to support his largely debunked fraud allegations, according to the report. Sources told the outlet that Pence called Ducey several times about the election, but did not lobby the governor.

Pence told CBS News on Sunday that he “checked in” with Ducey but “there was no pressure.” Pence added that he doesn’t “remember any pressure” from Trump.

Ducey described the “pressure” to a high-profile Republican donor earlier this year, the donor told the Post, and the account was confirmed by others familiar with the call.

Ducey told the donor he was surprised Smith’s team hadn’t inquired about his calls with Trump and Pence yet, although he didn’t record the call. It’s unclear if Smith’s team has contacted Ducey since meeting with the donor.

Smith’s team interviewed witnesses about Trump’s calls to governors, including one to Ducey, sources told the Post, though it’s unclear how those calls figure into their investigation. Prosecutors also expressed interest in Trump’s efforts to get Pence to help him.

A Trump spokesperson told the Post that the former president should be credited for “doing the right thing to ensure that all fraud was investigated and addressed.”

Ducey along with hundreds of other Republican officials, judges and investigators have repeatedly refuted Trump’s fraud allegations.

“Amazing that we are still learning new ways that Donald Trump abused his power to try to reverse an election defeat and stay in power, in this case pressuring the Governor of Arizona to rescind the results of this state,” tweeted former federal prosecutor Noah. Bookbinder, the head of Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW).

Although it is unclear if Smith spoke to Ducey, “it seems likely and in any event he has the story by Pence (who testified) and others who were on the call”, added former US Attorney Harry Litman.

CNN legal analyst Norm Eisen, who served as a Democratic adviser to Trump’s first impeachment, told CNN the appeal “fits into a pattern” in which Trump has also lobbied others. officials and on the Ministry of Justice.

“Remember, the January 6 committee made criminal referrals here, including the pressure campaign on the states,” he said. “The January 6 committee said it presented overwhelming evidence. I think it’s a strong case and the special advocate will likely charge the former president,” he added.

Pence testified before a grand jury for more than five hours in April.

Former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows also testified before the grand jury without Trump’s knowledge, raising concerns among Trump’s team that he may have reversed and is cooperating with prosecutors, although his attorney denied any plea deal.

Prosecutors also reportedly met with former Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani to discuss an offer deal, in which a person under criminal investigation agrees to provide prosecutors with useful information.

“It’s typical in cases where prosecutors are trying to get cooperation from those who are also highly placed in an alleged criminal scheme,” Eisen explained on CNN. “After Donald Trump, Giuliani is one of those who appears, based on the evidence, to be the guiltiest. Typically, an offer is followed by immunity. Often, if you have a guilty individual, a negotiation We have to see what happens next with Mr. Giuliani, but it’s another worrying sign for the former president that special counsel Jack Smith seems to be getting closer.”

Former Watergate prosecutor Jill Wine-Banks said Giuliani’s interview shows Smith’s team is “moving pretty quickly.”

“I would say that we’re getting closer and closer to another federal indictment, whether it’s for fake voters, whether it’s for posting classified documents in New Jersey, whether it’s for knowing more about what happened on Jan. 6 for seditious conspiracy by the president himself trying to overturn the election, we don’t know,” she predicted. “But the fact that you’re at the level of Rudy Giuliani, who pretty much enters the inner circle, that means there’s nowhere to go.”

