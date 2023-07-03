US-China relations after Blinken’s visit to Beijing





Relations between the United States and China are at their lowest since the 1970s. After President Biden and Xi Jinping met in November 2022, they instructed their top officials to begin a process to stabilize the relationship. Before much progress could be made, however, China sent a surveillance balloon to the west coast of the United States that ended up hovering over sensitive military sites and then flying over the entire country before be shot down by the United States. Secretary of State Blinken has postponed his planned visit to China. Acrimony and distrust grew. Several months later, the United States and China decided to try again. Blinken visited Beijing on June 18 and 19 and met with Chinese President Xi Jinping, CCP Central Foreign Affairs Director Wang Yi, and State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang. What is the trajectory of the bilateral relationship after the visit? Is it possible to stabilize ties and resume dialogue mechanisms and some forms of cooperation, or is a further deterioration of relations more likely? To discuss these issues, host Bonnie Glaser is joined by Dr. Evan Medeiros, Penner Family Chair in Asian Studies at Georgetown University’s School of Foreign Service, and Cling Family Distinguished Fellow in US-China Studies. During the Obama administration, Evan served for six years on the National Security Council as director for China, Taiwan and Mongolia. Episode Highlights: 01:45 ] US-China relations at this point 05:10 ] Deterioration of US-China relations 08:30 ] Analysis of Secretary Blinkens’ visit 10:40 ] Guiding Principles of U.S.-China Relations 13:16 ] Is agreement on principles a prerequisite for progress? 13:48 ] Is the US-China relationship dominated by competition? 16:45 ] Top-down pressure to refuse competition 18:30 ] Move USA 19:50 ] Where Blinkens’ visit failed 22:48 ] Putting a floor under the relationship 24:46 ] Interpreting the evolution of Sino-Russian relations 28:15 ] China’s first reaction to the war in Ukraine 29:24 ] Predictions for US-China Relations 31:57 ] Stability incentives

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gmfus.org/news/us-china-relations-following-blinkens-beijing-visit The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos