Donald Trump PAC takes victory lap after South Carolina rally





Donald Trump’s political operation celebrates a successful rally in South Carolina.

Make America Great Again PAC claims last weekend was a “great weekend for the MAGA team”, touting its first Independence Day event at Pickens.

“At least 50,000 people showed up, according to the local police chief. Newsweek noted that the crowd for the rally was “more than 10 times larger than the city in South Carolina where it took place”, writes Taylor Budowich. “No other candidate can match that kind of enthusiasm because no other candidate has delivered as much for the American people as Donald Trump.”

Bad weather hasn’t stopped the fans, adds Budowich. “The tens of thousands of Patriots who traveled to Pickens, SC did so on a day with temperatures over 90 degrees.”

The weather was hot, and so was the rhetoric criticizing opponents, with particular attention to Governor Ron DeSantis and his farmer polls.

It is in fact completely destroyed. He is destroying himself. It’s so low in Iowa, Trump said, saying DeSantis opposes Chinese tariffs (Trumps) and he opposes helping our farmers.

And he’s doing horribly, by the way, in Nebraska and Iowa, Trump added.

Trump also reiterated claims that DeSantis voted to gut Medicare and Social Security and voted three times to raise the retirement age to 70.

During the rally, Trump discussed supportive polls, including a national public affairs poll in the state.

Led by many points. So many points that they didn’t even want to release a number, Trump said, although the pollster released a number.

Trump garners 41% support among the 809 likely presidential primary voters polled, while DeSantis is at 18%. State of Origin candidates Nikki Haley and Tim Scott are both in double digits with 12% and 10% support respectively. Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christies5% is good for fifth place.

This poll tracks the average of the White House race for the state, which also shows Trump leading DeSantis, 41% to 18%.

