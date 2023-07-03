While PM Modi was in DU, students under house arrest





On June 30, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Delhi University to address the farewell ceremony of the centenary celebration. During his visit, there were allegations that slogans of Modi ji ko Jai Shree Ram Jai Shree Ram were chanted in the auditorium. Thread was able to verify that the slogans were chanted and that they can be heard on the official YouTube channel of the Ministry of Education, which broadcast the event live. Additionally, several student activists were placed under house arrest by Delhi police on the morning of June 30, to avoid any opposition to the Prime Ministers’ visit. Among the student activists who have been placed under house arrest are Abhigyan, Delhi President of Student Association of India (AISA), Anjali, Secretary of AISA DU, and Kamal Tiwari, Delhi Secretary of State of Chhatra Yuva Sangharsh Samiti (CYSS). CYSS is the student wing of the Aam Aadmi party. Kamal Tiwari spoke to The Wire and said: On the morning of June 30, members of the Delhi Police came to my house and put me under house arrest. They did not allow me to visit the campus, while PM Modi was there. They also seized my cell phone and returned it in the afternoon. Furthermore, a notice from the Hindu College, University of Delhi regarding the PM Modis event also received a major backlash from a section of students. The June 28 notice asked all colleges to livestream the program. In addition, he said that attendance of all students was mandatory, students could not wear black robes, and students would be granted five attendances to watch the live broadcast. Thread spoke with Lenin and Kusumam, who are third-year students at Hindu College. The students condemned the notice issued by the college.

